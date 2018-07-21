Tiger Woods is in the frame to win his first Major championship since 2008 after roaring into contention at the Open Championship in Carnoustie following a strong third round.

Tiger Woods rolls back the years as he puts himself in contention at Open Championship with stellar third round

Woods carded a five-under-par 66 to finish the day on -5, and while the leaders are still out on course, the 14-time Major champion is likely to be within striking distance in tomorrow's final round.

Playing in his first Open since 2015, Woods birdied the fourth and fifth and then holed from 40 feet for another on the ninth to reach the turn in 33.

At three under par he was just three shots off the lead, albeit in a 10-way tie for 14th place on a crowded leaderboard.

Woods made life easier on himself with a stunning approach to the 10th to set up a tap-in birdie before launching a thumping drive on the 11th which finished just a few feet left of the green, from where the 14-time major winner easily two-putted from long range for his fifth birdie of the day.

Woods eventually signed for a 66, five under for the tournament, after some scrapes over the tough closing holes.

His tee shot at the short 15th trickled off the side of the green and, despite putting up the hill to four feet, he could not hole out, dropping his first shot of the day.

He was close to getting that back with a 25-foot birdie effort at the next, but enjoyed a huge stroke of luck down the last.

Woods' tee shot went left and seemed destined for the Barry Burn only for it to take a bounce right, up the bank and away from the water, from where he hacked out and chipped to three feet to save par and set up a thrilling final day at the Open Championship for gofler.

