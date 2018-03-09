Tiger Woods moves into tournament lead for first time in 930 days after great round at Valspar Championship

Independent.ie

Tiger Woods is in a share for the lead at the Valspar Championship after carding a three-under-par second round that lit up the course this afternoon.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/golf/tiger-woods-moves-into-tournament-lead-for-first-time-in-930-days-after-great-round-at-valspar-championship-36688905.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36688904.ece/c8eea/AUTOCROP/h342/woods.jpg