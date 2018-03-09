Tiger Woods moves into tournament lead for first time in 930 days after great round at Valspar Championship
Tiger Woods is in a share for the lead at the Valspar Championship after carding a three-under-par second round that lit up the course this afternoon.
Woods was out on the course early, starting his round at the tenth, and quickly posted two birdies at his third and fourth hole.
The 14-time Major champion showed flashes of his old self, hitting some lovely shots as he moved up the leaderboard, and took a share of first place after a third birdie at his 11th.
The course erupted when Woods then moved clear of the field with another birdie at his 15th, which was the first time he had led a tournament in 930 days according to ESPN golf correspondent Jason Sobel.
Unfortunately for Woods, his round ended with his only bogey of the day, dropping him back for a share of the lead, although Paul Casey has yet to tee off and is also on -4 overall.
However, Woods is still in contention heading into the weekend as he looks for his first PGA Tour win since 2013 - and his 80th overall.
Online Editors
