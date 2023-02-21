‘Tiger Woods meant no offence by tampon prank’ – Suzann Pettersen

Solheim Cup captain Suzann Pettersen believes Tiger Woods did not mean to cause offence by handing Justin Thomas a tampon after outdriving him during the Genesis Invitational.

Woods, who was making his return to top-level action for the first time since July last week, could be seen handing the product to Thomas as they walked off the ninth tee in the first round.

Thomas immediately threw it on the floor as Woods laughed and put his arm around his playing partner.

Woods received criticism on social media following the incident and told a press conference after completing his second round: “It was supposed to be all fun and games and obviously it hasn’t turned out that way.

“If I offended anybody in any way, shape or form, I’m sorry. It was not intended to be that way. It was just we play pranks on one another all the time and virally I think this did not come across that way, but between us it was different.”

Speaking after being confirmed as Solheim Cup captain for each of the next two editions of the contest, Pettersen said: “I know Tiger quite well.

“I don’t know Justin Thomas as well, but I know kind of Tiger’s humour and that’s a very probably boyish joke between the two of them and I don’t really take it too personal.

“I think that was supposed to be a gag between the two of them and unfortunately some cameras caught it in the heat of the moment. I don’t know, I don’t think he meant to be offensive in any way.

“I’m pretty easy on stuff like that. I’m sure it was meant as a joke, not as a harassment to women in general.”