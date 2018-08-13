Tiger Woods leaps up world rankings as his impressive comeback gathers momentum ahead of Ryder Cup

Tiger Woods has made a big leap in the world golf rankings after his second place finish in the US PGA Championship on Sunday.

The former world No.1 saw his hopes of a 15th major title dashed by an immaculate performance from his fellow American Brooks Koepka, but Woods will be comforted by his leap up the rankings as he closes in on qualification for America's Ryder Cup team.

Woods was down at No.899 in the world rankings in June 2017, as injury problems saw his career derailed to the point where he feared he would never again compete at the highest level of the game.

Yet a solid finish at The Open Championship last month and his sparkling form at the PGA Championship has seen Wood explode back up the rankings ladder and he sits at No.26 in the latest table.

That represents a rise of 25 places since last week and he has also moved up to No.11 in the US Ryder Cup standings and looks increasingly likely to take his place on the team for the match against Europe next month.

"What is important is how well Tiger has played," said US Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk, who has already appointed Woods as one of his vice-captains for the clash next month in Paris.

"Sixth place at the Open championship, second place at the PGA. His game - the word he used is trending - his game is trending and it is great to see him playing well, for me the numbers (world rankings) are nice, good to look at, but not always the most important.

"We want the players who are going to help us be successful. I realise he is playing very well and I am excited to see that."

Online Editors