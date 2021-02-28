Tiger Woods is unlikely to play professional golf again, but he has already given enough

It remains a hugely disturbing image, a wrecked SUV on its side, eerily still on a lonely embankment down from the highway. A far cry from the manicured terrain and the cheering thousands of his glorious golfing triumphs, this will become one of the lasting memories of a supreme sportsman.

There is a strong possibility we will never see Tiger Woods play competitive golf again. Even the astonishing will-power which has characterised his career may be unable to deliver another recovery. At 45, has anno domini made the process too challenging, even for someone who seemed indestructible?

An American orthopaedic surgeon highlighted a critical complication when remarking last week: “Tiger’s game is strength driven, rather than technique driven.”

For those of us of a certain age, it is all desperately sad, not least for the fact that he has been a dominant figure for a large part of our lives. For me, it goes back to September 1995 when I saw him for the first time in the Walker Cup at Royal Porthcawl.

A popular golfing gag of the time referred to Sandy Lyle being asked what he thought of Tiger Woods. “I haven’t played them,” came the reply. Even if apocryphal, it remained reflective of what would prove to be the beginning of the Tiger era.

At 19, he was a member of an American side which included his college friend, Notah Begay, and was captained by Downing Gray, who seemed determined to keep his key player away from the 6ft 7in Scottish giant, Gordon Sherry, the reigning British Amateur champion. Mind you, it could also have had to do with the withdrawal of Woods from the Americans’ final practice session because of an upset stomach.

Accustomed to a diet of junk food, young Eldrick’s digestive system apparently rebelled against the more delicate offerings of a pre-match banquet. A bit like a motor car tuned to low-octane petrol stubbornly refusing to function on premium grade.

Attending scribes were keen to discover everything possible about this remarkable young American who seemed likely to dominate our reporting activities, at least for the coming decade. We learned about his multiracial background and how his parents had decided from an early stage that their son would become “the best golfer in the world.”

His growing status had been further enhanced earlier that summer during the US Open at Shinnecock Hills where he addressed the media with the special approval of the US Golf Association. It began: “The purpose of this statement is to explain my heritage for the benefit of all the members of the media who may be seeing me play for the first time. It is the final and only comment I will make regarding the issue.”

Then: “The various media have portrayed me as African-American, sometimes Asian. In fact I am both. Yes, I am the product of two great cultures. Truthfully, I feel very fortunate and equally proud to be both African-American and Asian. The critical and fundamental point is that ethnic background and/or composition should not make a difference. The bottom line is that I am American, and proud of it. That is who I am and what I am.”

Soon, there would not be a more potent image for black Americans than Woods, as an all-conquering champion of a white man’s game.

By that summer of 1995, we had also been informed by his father, Earl, that as a three-year-old, the embryonic Tiger had shot a 48 for nine holes at the Navy Golf Course in Orange County, California. Apart from teeing up a few balls on the fairways, his father claimed that the score was entirely legitimate. Or so the legend went.

Unknown to a growing gathering of sceptics, however, Kultida Woods had kept a fascinating photographic record of those early exploits. And so impressive were the images that when she released them for publication in Golf Digest in 1995, legend had to be accepted as fact.

Those who dropped into the Woods abode to look at the family album which she had lovingly and meticulously compiled over the years, would be told: “Here’s Tiger at seven months holding one of my husband’s clubs. He was forever trying to get them out of Earl’s bag, which we kept in a corner of the house.”

Years later, his eye for a commercial opportunity led to problems at Stanford University arising from his 1995 Masters appearance when he was tied 41st behind Ben Crenshaw. The college suspended him from their golf team, for writing Masters diaries for the American magazines Golf World and Golfweek.

Stanford also wanted to know the source of the new set of irons he had used during the final round at Augusta National. It was later established that they belonged to his coach, Butch Harmon. And he had to explain the use of Maxfli golf balls instead of the Titleists supplied to him by the university. All of which led Earl Woods to threaten to withdraw his son from college, if “such annoying scrutiny” continued. While still in his teens, he was discovering that the making of a golfing superstar could be a complex process.

Back at Porthcawl, the Walker Cup became less about Woods and more Pádraig Harrington and Jody Fanagan as the dominant pairing in the victorious home side. For his part, the reigning US Amateur champion never got the chance of facing his British counterpart, Sherry, at the top of the order.

Instead, where the Irish duo combined for two foursomes victories, one of which involved Woods, the American star filled the singles anchor position on successive days. Both his matches were against Gary Wolstenholme whom he was outdriving by 60 yards. Yet he famously lost to the Englishman on the first day by hitting an ill-judged approach ruinously out of bounds on the treacherous 18th.

Before leaving Porthcawl, where Woods was treading a path which the great Jack Nicklaus had trod as an amateur, I noted a comment from the Bear. “It’s up to Tiger to determine how much he wants to focus on golf and what his goals are,” he said. “One thing is certain, he has all the right tools to be a successful and dominant golfer.”

In the event, all seemed glorious in the world of Woods when I met him face to face in April 2005. It was the beginning of what would prove to be a triumphant Masters week at Augusta and he and Elin, his beautiful wife of six months, were guests at a barbeque arranged by JP McManus and Dermot Desmond. I was there to interview El Tigre as part of the build-up to the McManus Invitational Pro-Am three months later.

On meeting Elin, I explained about having to commandeer her husband for a little while, but that I would be gentle with him. Her reply was a stunning smile which made words absolutely superfluous.

For the interview itself which lasted about 35 minutes, my quarry could not have been more helpful or polite. Though my questioning wasn’t exactly inquisitorial, I was still greatly taken by the courtesy of the man. It was not what I had expected as a member of the media who had found him cold and often grudging in a work environment.

In October 2009, when he confirmed a return to full health after extensive knee surgery by winning the $10m FedEx Cup, speculation intensified that he could equal the Bear’s record haul of 18 Major championships during the coming year. Acutely conscious of no certainties in competitive sport, Nicklaus remarked prophetically: “He still has to go out and do it.”

I happened to be in New York with my wife at Thanksgiving time a month later. That was when news broke of Woods being involved in a car accident on which early details were seriously thin. Which sent the speculation mill into overdrive in the local media.

On his release from hospital, there were fears of wrist or hand damage which could rule him out of competitive action. Initially, this was based on a police report stating his condition was “serious”, which we later discovered is the standard classfication by American police for an accident-victim taken to hospital by ambulance with blood injuries. Just as applied last Tuesday.

When the truth began to emerge about his altercation with a fire hydrant, however, the media mood turned wickedly mischievous. An NBC news reporter informed viewers: “The first sportsman to hit one billion in career earnings, managed to hit everything in his driveway except the road.”

The accident occurred during a week when the National Enquirer carried the front page headline ‘Tiger Woods Cheating Scandal’. Which was the signal for a media free-for-all which totally swamped the bleak attempts of the Golf Channel to emphasise that great sportspeople are no more immune from injury than the rest of us.

There then followed a critical period of personal and physical upheaval which effectively scuppered his prospects of surpassing the Nicklaus Major target. Mind you, he has managed to match Sam Snead’s record of 82 PGA Tour victories.

On an unforgettable Sunday at Augusta National in April 2019, the traditional green-jacket ceremony was observed in the Butler Cabin. That was when the club chairman, Fred Ridley, described the preceding period as “one of the most amazing weeks in our history.”

In a situation created for hyperbole, this was, in fact, no more than the cold truth. Twenty four years on from Royal Porthcawl, I had the good fortune to witness the culmination of El Tigre’s ascent to unprecedented greatness. Not even Nicklaus had managed to land a Major of such sporting significance, his thrilling 1986 Masters notwithstanding.

We remember how Woods hugged his children, Sam and Charlie, in his moment of triumph. And we thought that if the rigid conservatism of Augusta National could embrace the notion of redemption, why couldn’t the rest of us do likewise?

So, we wish Woods a full recovery from the horrors of Tuesday last. And that when tempted to make yet more demands on his amazing sporting instincts, we accept that he has already given enough.

Let’s simply look instead to the prospect of he and Charlie casually trading shots together in happier times down the road. Just as they did for our delight on television last December, when their world was a very different place.

