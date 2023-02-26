| 4.5°C Dublin

Tiger Woods is neither all good nor all bad

Tiger will have to accept that he’s past his best

'There&rsquo;s been very little publicity about an incident behind the 17th green at Riviera'. Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Expand

Dermot Gilleece

As someone who has experienced communications on a much more formal level in pre-internet times, I find elements of the modern golf game profoundly confusing. Like observing TV images of a deeply caring Tiger Woods only days after he was verbally slaughtered on Joe Duffy’s Liveline, no less.

Indeed the advocacy of prayer and good works became very much a part of the tournament scene on either side of the US, last weekend. While Bernhard Langer turned to the Bible to guide him to a stunning, record-equalling 45th Champions Tour triumph in Florida, Woods was helping a young female spectator with a daunting bucket list at Riviera CC.

