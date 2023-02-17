Tiger Woods hands playing partner Justin Thomas a tampon in bizarre prank at Genesis Invitational

In a truly bizarre turn of events, Tiger Woods handed Justin Thomas a tampon after outdriving him at the Genesis Invitational golf tournament on Thursday.

Woods returned to action in the PGA Tour after an absence of 28 months and delighted fans at Riviera Country Club with a two-under-par round of 69.

Playing alongside close friends Thomas and Rory McIlroy, Woods closed with three straight birdies to finish his first round in a tie for 27th, outscoring world no.1 Scottie Scheffler, among others.

Despite almost losing his leg in a life-threating car crash two years ago, the 47-year-old was hitting drives of more than 330 yards. After watching Thomas fail to match his distance on the ninth hole, Woods was spotted handing the world numer seven a tampon.

Thomas threw it to the ground before the pair hugged and laughed their way to the turn.

At the end of the round, Thomas and Woods shared a touching moment off the 18th green as McIlroy completed a stunning trio of birdies for the group.

Speaking on his relationship with Thomas and McIlroy, Woods said: “It was a great round. The ebb and flow of needling each other, encouraging each other and telling stories.”

He added: “There’s nothing like come game time, just the feeling of the butterflies and trying to calm all that stuff down.

“The adrenaline, the ball goes further. Even though it’s cold out here, it was going even further than we expected. I had to dial all that back in.”

McIlroy shot the best round of the group, finishing on four-under par, while Thomas was sandwiched in the middle on three-under.

However, despite winning the day, McIlroy admitted he didn’t like seeing Woods’ ball go past his.

The big-hitting world no.2 joked: “I’m going to go work on the range. I put my driver up a click in loft at the start of the week.

“I might have to turn it back down again. I don’t like him hitting it by me.”