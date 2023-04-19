Tiger Woods' golf future uncertain once again after undergoing further leg surgery

Tiger Woods grimaces on the fourth tee during the first round of the 87th Masters (Matt Slocum/AP)

Tiger Woods' future in the game is more uncertain than ever after he underwent surgery on his ankle on Wednesday.

The 15-time major winner (47) pulled out of this year's Masters Tournament before the resumption of the third round after aggravating his plantar fasciitis.

The news of his surgery emerged via a Twitter post.

"Earlier today, Tiger Woods underwent a subtalar fusion procedure to address post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture," the statement said.

"It was performed by Dr Martin O'Malley at HSS Sports Medicine Institute in New York City. He has determined the surgery to be successful.

"Tiger is currently recovering and looks forward to beginning his rehabilitation."

Woods made the cut at the Masters to tie the record for the most consecutive cuts made at 23 alongside Gary Player and Fred Couples.

However, it remains to be seen if the will tee it up in the Masters again.

“I don't know how many more I have in me,” the five-time Masters winner said at his pre-tournament press conference.

“Just to be able to appreciate the time and cherish the memories.



'”I'm very lucky to have the leg. Mobility and endurance - going forward it will never be the same. I can't prepare and play as many tournaments as I'd like but that's ok and I'm ok with it.”