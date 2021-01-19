Tiger Woods 'focused on getting back out on Tour' after undergoing fifth back surgery

Tiger Woods has undergone a fifth back surgery his TGR Foundation announced.

The 15-time Major winner (45) recently had a microdiscectomy to remove a pressurised disc fragment that gave him nerve pain during last month’s PNC Championship.

"I look forward to begin training and am focused on getting back out on Tour," Woods said in the statement in which his doctors deemed the operation successful and predicted a full recovery.

Still bidding for an 83rd PGA win, he will miss next week’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines and his own The Genesis Invitational, which he will host at Riviera Country Club onFeb. 18-21.

Woods, who has also endured multiple operations on his left knee, had just one top-10 finish last year and frequently looked to be struggling with his back.

At the PNC Championship last month, he opted not to hit a tee shots on several holes after his son Charlie (11) had already found the fairway.

"He's a very young man, but he is predisposed to a few injuries, too, and we've seen that," Pádraig Harrington said at the time.

"Some weeks he doesn’t look like he could be competitive, but the weeks that he does come out and is walking that bit better, he’s a big contender."

