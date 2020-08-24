Tiger Woods finds his 'rhythm and flow' as Johnson claims No 1 spot with Northern Trust win

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy walk to the 9th tee during the final round of The Northern Trust golf tournament at TPC of Boston. Photo: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods shot his lowest round of the year with a 66 at the Northern Trust Open on Sunday and said he is starting to find his "rhythm and flow" after some inconsistent displays since the PGA Tour restarted in June.

Woods fired four straight birdies to open his final round and finished on six-under-par 278 for the tournament - 24 shots behind winner Dustin Johnson.

Woods, who has played three events since the Tour's resumption amid the Covid-19 pandemic, told reporters he had not been at his best since the restart.

"This has been a very different year for all of us, and that's one of the things that we've all had to make adjustments, and for me, I'm just now starting to get into the rhythm and flow of competing and playing again," he added.

Woods, who is fighting for enough points to earn a spot in the FedExCup final in East Lake, Atlanta, said he was encouraged by the finish ahead of the BMW Championship this month.

"I wish I'd have played a bit better this week to make it a little bit easier on me next week to try to get into East Lake, but this is going to be - if I played well, four out of five weeks, so it's going to be a busy stretch either way."

Johnson, meanwhile, said he is targeting a lengthy stay at the top of the world rankings after reclaiming the number one spot with a 11-shot victory.

The 36-year-old American became the fifth player to be ranked number one this year after he leapfrogged Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy following his dominating display at TPC Boston. Brooks Koepka was also No. 1 this year.

Johnson last held the number one ranking in May last year.

"... It's something that I'm very proud of is to be number one in the world, and I'd like to stay there for a little while," Johnson told reporters.

"Obviously it's been jumping around a bunch here the last few months, but the last time I was number one, I think I stayed there for quite some time, and that's another goal of mine is just to see how long I can stay at number one."

The Northern Trust Open was the first of three playoff events that culminate with the September 4-7 Tour Championship in Atlanta and the $15 million prize to the FedExCup champion.

Johnson said he was determined to finish as the season's champion for the first time in his career.

"It's something I haven't won. It's something I've been close to winning a few times, and it's just something that I would really like to have on my resume when I'm done playing golf," he added.

"It's a big title. It means a lot to all the guys out here. It definitely means a lot to me."

McIlroy closed the tournament with a final round of 69 to finish up on two-under, while Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell both missed the cut last Friday.

