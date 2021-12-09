Tiger Woods ‘excited and proud’ to return with son Charlie, 12, at PNC Championship following challenging year

Tiger Woods confessed he’s “excited and proud” to return to action alongside his son Charlie in next week’s PNC Championship – less than ten months after almost losing his leg in a California car crash.

The 15-time Major winner, who last week revealed that he’d like to take a leaf out of Ben Hogan’s book and play just a few events a year, will tee it up alongside his 12-year-old son at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando from December 16-19.

The PGA Tour Champions event, which will also feature Pádraig Harrington and his son Paddy, held a spot for Woods and his son, who stole the limelight last year by finishing seventh behind Justin Thomas and his father, Mike.

“Although it’s been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the PNC Championship with my son Charlie,” tweeted Woods (45), who was spotted working hard on his game during last week’s Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

“I’m playing as a Dad and couldn’t be more excited and proud.”

Woods suffered serious injuries to his right leg, narrowly avoiding amputation when he crashed his SUV in southern California last February. He explained last week that while loss of distance is his biggest problem, he can rely on his son’s tee shots in next week’s event – where each player drives and the best drive is selected.

“He carried me, no doubt,” Woods (left) said of their seventh-place finish in 2020.

“It’s short for Charlie; it’s not short from where I’m playing. I’ve got to hit it from back there with Justin (Thomas). And I’m hitting it half as far as he does.”

Meanwhile, Olivia Mehaffey (24) will be joined by Clandeboye’s Victoria Craig (24) in the Ladies European Tour’s 72-hole Q-School pre-qualifier at La Manga Club in Spain today.

Mehaffey is playing as a tribute to her father Philip, who passed away last Friday after a long battle with cancer, and like Craig, she must finish in the top 75 and ties to earn a spot in the five-round Final Stage at the same Murcia venue from December 16-20.

Craig tees off from the first on the North Course with Sweden’s Isabell Ekstrom and India’s Durga Nittur (9:10, Irish time) with Mehaffey off the 10th on the South Course with Scot Hazel Macgarvie and the Czech Tereza Kozeluhova (9:40, Irish time).