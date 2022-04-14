Tiger Woods will jet into Ireland to compete in this year’s JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor in July.

Fresh from his spectacular return to the course in the Masters following a life-threatening car crash 18 months ago, Woods has now been confirmed in a star-studded field in the lush surroundings of Adare.

Woods, who has 82 PGA Tour wins and has led the Official World Golf Rankings for a record total of 683 weeks in his career, will join a world class field of players including Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Leona Maguire, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Mark Wahlberg, Niall Horan and many more.

Coming off the back of an unforgettable return to competitive golf at last weekend’s Masters, this will be Woods’ fourth appearance at the fund-raising event which supports charitable organisations throughout the Mid-West of Ireland.

Tournament host, JP McManus, expressed his delight at the news: “Tiger has been a great friend and avid supporter of the Pro-Am for a very long time and we are absolutely thrilled he has committed to play once again in the tournament.

"His presence at Adare Manor will undoubtedly bring huge excitement to the thousands of spectators and we are very grateful to him for giving up his free time to be with us. We’d also like to sincerely thank all our players, the DP World Tour, volunteers, and ticket cap holders for their continued support of the event as we endeavour to raise vital funds for charities in the region.”