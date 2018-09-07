Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy surrender early lead after frustrating rounds on day two of BMW Championship

Both Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy endured frustrating second rounds at the PGA Tour's BMW Championship in Philadelphia having jointly held the overnight lead at the Aronimink Golf Club.

Woods and McIlroy shot scintallting eight-under par 62s in their opening round, but relinquished their place on top of the leaderboard after struggling to make progress on Friday.

American Xander Schauffele backed up his superb opening round to card a solid six-under par 64 on day two to hold the outright lead with most of the second round complete in Philadelphia. Schauffele currently sits on 13-under, four shots ahead of McIlroy and five ahead of Woods.

Northern Ireland's McIlroy had made a remarkable start to his first round on Thursday, sitting at nine-under par with five holes remaining, but two bogeys in his last three holes brought him back to a more modest 62.

However there was to be no repeat of that scintillating form in his second round, a birdie on the sixth followed by a bogey on the eighth sending the four-time major winner out in even par on the opening nine as his rivals at the top of the leaderboard began to pass him by.

There was more joy on the back nine for the 29-year-old, responding immediately to a bogey on the 12th with a birdie at the very next hole, and another birdie on the par-five 16th brought him into the clubhouse at nine-under for the tournament.

Woods meanwhile also struggled to find consistency in his second round, three birdies cancelled out by three bogeys to leave the American on even par for his round and eight-under par for the tournament heading into the weekend.

Online Editors