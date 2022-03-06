| -3.4°C Dublin

Tiger is the yardstick by which others measure their inferiority

David Feherty has consistently found the right words when talking to or about Tiger Woods

Supreme shot-maker and quirky commentator — Tiger Woods and David Feherty. Photo: Marc Serota/Getty Images Expand

Supreme shot-maker and quirky commentator — Tiger Woods and David Feherty. Photo: Marc Serota/Getty Images

Dermot Gilleece

They first came together as supreme shot-maker and quirky commentator in the autumn of 1996. Now, almost 26 years on, Tiger Woods will have David Feherty as emcee, when he’s inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

It is quite an honour for the native of Bangor, Co Down, who has managed to survive as a some-time critic of the great one, without being summarily cast into the media wilderness. Though this could be attributable to Feherty’s famous humour, it has also much to do with innate sensitivity and a wonderfully sharp mind.

