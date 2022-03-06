Tiger is the yardstick by which others measure their inferiority

They first came together as supreme shot-maker and quirky commentator in the autumn of 1996. Now, almost 26 years on, Tiger Woods will have David Feherty as emcee, when he’s inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

It is quite an honour for the native of Bangor, Co Down, who has managed to survive as a some-time critic of the great one, without being summarily cast into the media wilderness. Though this could be attributable to Feherty’s famous humour, it has also much to do with innate sensitivity and a wonderfully sharp mind.

As someone who has travelled on a similar path to the Northerner in dealing with gifted practitioners over the decades, I can but admire his achievement. It was illustrated perfectly in an exchange from a recent interview Feherty gave to pgatour.com.

The interviewer recalled a staged piece in which Woods was pretending to be annoyed by Feherty, who pleaded “I crocheted you a headcover!” while being dragged away by security. Which demonstrated their ability to bounce off each other.

“Yeah, I think so,” Feherty acknowledged, “especially in the early years when he wasn’t so serious. I think the media piled on him so much that as the years went by, he was liable to give less and less, until recently where he’s kind of started to soften again.

“Nobody else has been that good ... People always talk about the comparison between Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. Jack told me nobody has ever played golf like Tiger. The way I look at it, Tiger’s the best player who ever lived. Jack’s the greatest champion.”

This was an inspired answer, in my view, for the manner in which Feherty involved Nicklaus in his assessment of these golfing titans. It implicitly acknowledges the Bear’s achievement of 18 Majors compared with 15 from Woods, while highlighting 82 PGA Tour triumphs from Woods, despite serious injuries, especially in recent years.

Only last week, a currently inactive Woods got the top award of $8m from the inaugural PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program (PIP), beating Phil Mickelson into second place.

Meanwhile, Feherty’s ability to tap into the player’s sense of humour, reminds me of an incident at Celtic Manor during the 2010 Ryder Cup. It involved the Sunday People’s Dick Turner, who had the effrontery to say publicly to Woods: “You don’t win Majors any more, you don’t win tournaments any more and you are about to be deposed by Europeans or Phil Mickelson as the world number one. So, where is the Ryder Cup on your agenda now that you’re an ordinary golfer?”

After a sharp intake of breath all-round, Turner was subjected to the Tiger stare. Then came this measured response: “Now I remember. You’re the same one at the British Open who asked me that, too. I hope you’re having a good week.”

During a fascinating meeting I had with Feherty at Isleworth four years earlier, he talked passionately about Woods. “He’s a different species,” he enthused. “If Tiger Woods plays well, he wins. Period. It doesn’t matter how well anybody else plays. And if he plays very well, he wins by 12, as he did in my first Masters with CBS [1997].

“People love to see him win but they also love to see him lose, because he’s so superhuman most of the time. It makes ordinary people feel closer to him when they realise he can fail.”

Even when Woods was at a low-ebb competitively in 2015, Feherty found the right words prior to the PGA Championship at Whistling Straits. Asked about the technical problems facing El Tigre, he said: “There’s nothing wrong with Tiger Woods’ golf swing and there hasn’t been anything wrong with it since he was on the Mike Douglas Show as a two-year-old.”

He then described the player’s problems as mental. “This is the most demoralising stretch of his career,” Feherty added. “He’s more worried about what might happen instead of what is happening.”

The other inductees on Wednesday will be former PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchem, four-time LPGA Tour Major winner Susie Maxwell Berning, and golf course designer Marion Hollins. And it’s happening on the eve of the Players Championship at Sawgrass, where Justin Thomas will be defending a title won by Rory McIlroy in 2019.

With a home on a farm, south of Dallas, one imagines Feherty being a lot more comfortable financially these days than he was in Killarney in June 1991. That was when a closing 65 earned him a share of ninth place behind Nick Faldo for an Irish Open cheque of £7,124 which pushed his career earnings beyond £1m. Typically, he remarked: “Where did it all go?”

After a short spell playing the PGA Tour, he landed a job commentating with CBS where he remained for almost 20 years. He then moved to NBC and the Golf Channel, where he has been since 2015.

As to how much of that time he spent covering Woods, he replied: “It seemed I was assigned to his group every time he was on our air. It was the most amazing thing. From my front-row seat, he made me look like an idiot on several occasions, saying he had to punch out or whatever when he didn’t.”

One such episode happened at Firestone where the player was buried in rough on the 18th. Faced with an approach of 190 yards, the intrepid commentator confidently informed his listeners that Woods couldn’t possibly reach the green.

Whereupon the bold Tiger made a mighty lash with a wedge and knocked the ball within 15 feet of the pin. As it happened, Feherty left his mic open and Ernie Els, his playing partner, emitted a loud expletive that was later bleeped out.

“He said, ‘F*** me!’” Feherty recalled. “I’ve campaigned for a long time that we don’t need to show Tiger’s reaction to these shots. It’s the guy he’s playing with, that’s the relevant reaction. That was when Ernie was the second-best player in the world, so you can’t get a more relevant reaction.”

Feherty managed to achieve such a successful working relationship with Woods that he could accuse him of playing “like a $3 violin”, which helped the world number one to grasp the notion of self-deprecation. For his own part, Feherty recalled how, after Woods had won the 2000 US Open at Pebble Beach by 15 strokes, he was moved to write: “The last person to do that was Old Tom Morris and he was playing with a badger’s testicle stuffed with seagull feathers.”

Much of Wednesday’s ceremony has already been scripted, with gaps for Feherty to tell his own stories, including one from his stand-up act. As to why he has never had Woods on his Golf Channel show, he said: “I never asked him. He was never in the right place to do the show that I wanted to do with him. Obviously it’s something I’d love to have done.

“I expect him to win again and contend in Majors. In fact it wouldn’t surprise me in the slightest if he’s in the running for the Open Championship at St Andrews in July.”

In summary, he asserted: “Tiger became the yardstick by which all others measured their inferiority. He showed off for everybody. He just wanted to shoot as low as he possibly could and win by as many as he could, every time he went out. In that regard, I don’t think he’s changed.”

Then, with a level of conviction we associate with his TV commentaries, he concluded: “I don’t think there’ll be anybody like him for many, many years to come.”