‘Things can turn pretty quickly in a major championship’ – Leona Maguire not giving up on US Open glory

Leona Maguire has the game and the determination to ask leader Minjee Lee some serious questions as she bids to close a formidable eight-shot deficit in the final round of the US Women's Open at Southern Pines.

Focussed and determined, the Co Cavan star produced more outstanding mid-range putting at the North Carolina venue and carded a three-under 68 to share 10th place on five-under-par.

Only three players shot better than Maguire on day three and one of them was Australian Lee, whose four-under 67 gave her a three-stroke lead from her 36-hole co-leader Mina Harigae of the US on 13-under par.

Lee had an aura of invincibility about her on Saturday as she followed an early bogey at the fifth with five birdies - four of them in a row from the ninth hole.

Harigae shot a fine 70 to keep her victory hopes alive, but while the leading duo dominate the birdie count with 18 apiece, Maguire is the next best in the field with 15.

The Ballyconnell native (27) also knows if she can post a low number playing nearly 90 minutes ahead of the leaders on Sunday, anything can happen in golf.

"I'm quite a few shots back, but you never know," Maguire said after making five birdies and two bogeys. "Things can turn pretty quickly in a major championship. I'll just try and post a number tomorrow and see what happens."

She birdied her first hole but got little reward for most of the remainder of the front nine, dropping shots at the fourth and fifth before making birdies at the ninth, 10th, 12th and 13th, as well as a crucial ten-footer to avoid three-putting the 11th that kept her momentum going.

"I felt like the scorecard looked like I got off to a slow start, but I hit a really good shot on four and a really good shot on five and kind of got punished for them,” Maguire said of her round.

"My caddie [Dermot Byrne] was just telling me to stay really patient, and yeah, the birdie on nine gave me some good momentum heading into the back nine, and a nice birdie on 10.

"And that par putt on 11, I raced it by, and that was really massive for momentum, getting that one to drop. Twelve and 13 are two of the hardest holes out here, so it was a bonus to pick up those two."

While she's in the bottom half of the field for strokes gained off the tee, the world number 25 is ranked 11th for approach play and first for putting between 10 and 20 feet, knocking in an incredible 11 of 17 attempts - a strike rate close to 65 pc.

"I think you just have to hit a lot of fairways, a lot of greens, stay really patient, cliches you expect from the US Open, but there are some chances out there," she said.

"You have to take advantage of those shorter holes and the par-5s, and there are a few other holes that you just have to take your par and know par is a good score."

Maguire goes out in today's final round at 5.16pm Irish time with China’s Xiyu Janet Lin.