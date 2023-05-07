‘Things are starting to come together’ – Séamus Power makes his move at Quail Hollow

Séamus Power plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club in Charlotte, North Carolina — © Getty Images

Séamus Power admits it's time he started to "rack up some big finishes" after a third-round 67 catapulted him into the race for massive FedEx Cup and Ryder Cup points at the Wells Fargo Championship.

As Rory McIlroy shot a level par 71 to share 50th on one-under, the West Waterford man (36) recovered from an early bogey at the fifth with five birdies and carded a four-under 67 to move up to tied 16th on seven-under-par at Quail Hollow.

Buoyed by strong local support in Charlotte, where he lived for 10 years, Power is just three shots outside the top five and on course for a big payday.

He's got his work cut out to catch leader Wyndham Clark, who fired an eight-under 63 to lead by two strokes from Xander Schauffele, who shot 64, on 16-under par.

But Power feels refreshed after taking two weeks off following two missed cuts in his last four starts, and with next week's AT&T Byron Nelson Classic heading to another course he likes, he's hoping to build up a head of steam for the PGA Championship at Oak Hill from May 18-21.

"I haven't seen the golf course up there (at Oak Hill) yet, but things are starting to come together in terms of my game," said Power, who was 32 over par for four strokeplay events in March and April and went out of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at the group stage.

"It was a little bit of a struggle there for the last few tournaments coming into this. So after a couple of weeks off, I hit the reset button, and it's much better this week.

"I'm going to a course next week (TPC Craig Ranch) I also like and where I've had a couple of good results.

"Then obviously, the PGA, I haven't seen the course, but I've heard a lot of good things, and I'm sure it's going to be a tough test. So looking forward to seeing it."

With just six automatic Ryder Cup places up for grabs, Power is ninth in the European World Points List and knows he will need some big performances to persuade Donald he deserves a place on the team to face the USA in September.

"I mean, I'm going to have to play better," he said of his position in the Ryder Cup and FedEx Cup points lists.

"I'm probably in a decent spot, but there's so much golf and so many big tournaments left to play. I've got to rack up some high finishes and hopefully get a win somewhere else, and that'll go a long way.

"But yeah, with so many big events to go, it's tough to think too much about it yet."

Thanks to his win in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship and another five top-20 finishes, Ranked 14th in the FedEx Cup race, Power is already guaranteed his place in the top 70 and the Playoffs, and he's looking to capitalise on some good support this week.

"I lived here for 10 years, so I've lots of friends here," Power said. "It's always nice to see familiar faces, and I've always enjoyed playing this tournament.

"I just like the golf course. I've always played pretty well on this course. I like the greens, and then I think it suits my game pretty well. So I think, all in all, I've got a couple of good results here. I'm just comfortable."

McIlroy made four birdies and four bogeys in his 71 and remained near the back of the field for driving accuracy, while Tyrrell Hatton shot 68 to fall fives behind and into a tie for third with Adam Scott, who shot 67, on 11-under.

On the DP World Tour, Julien Guerrier will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the DS Automobiles Italian Open at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.

Seeking his first DP World Tour title, the 37-year-old Frenchman carded eight birdies and five-under 66 to lead by one shot on 12-under-par from countryman Romain Langasque, who shot 62 and Poland's Adrian Meronk, who posted a 66.

At the UAE Challenge in Abu Dhabi, Conor Purcell shot a three-under 69 to move up to tied 15th on five-under par heading into the final round at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club.

He's nine shots behind Spain's Manuel Elvira, whose 65 gave him a two-shot lead over Germany's Maximilian Rottluff in 14-under.

Paul Dunne shot a third successive level par 72 to lie joint 48th while Ruaidhri McGee posted a 76 to slip to 60th on three-over.