‘They just don’t want to play by the rules’ – Rory McIlroy tells LIV rebels to join queue for World Ranking Points

Rory McIlroy speaks in a press conference during a practice round prior to the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the Old Course St Andrews in St Andrews, Scotland. Photo: Oisin Keniry/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy insists the LIV Golf rebels demanding Official World Ranking points should not be given preferential treatment and must “play by the rules” like all other tours.

As their rankings plummet, LIV Golf members wrote to OWGR chief Peter Dawson nearly two weeks ago pleading with him to included the Saudi-backed tour in the rankings and “to include, on a retroactive basis”, the results of LIV Golf events played to date.

Having only applied for points in June, McIlroy believes LIV Golf should follow the same rules as the other 23 member tours, though that process can take up to two years to complete.

“If they meet the criteria, they can get World Ranking Points,” McIlroy told Sky Sports News at St Andrews, where he returns for the first time since losing out to Australia’s Cameron Smith, now a LIV member, in The 150th Open.

“I don’t see any reason why they shouldn’t as long as they meet the criteria that are set out. The one thing that has been frustrating from the start of this is they just don’t want to play by the rules that have been in place for so long.

“There can’t be one set of rules for a certain amount of people and another set of rules for everyone else.

“Everyone has to abide by the same rules here and if they are willing to abide by the rules, 100pc they should get world ranking points.

“But the way everything is right now—the way the tour is set up—I just think it makes it very difficult for them to make that argument.”

After coming up short in The Open at St Andrews in July, McIlroy is looking for his first win in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and targeting victory with his father Gerry in the Pro-Am event played over Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and the Old Course.

"I don't think it would quite make up for missing out on a Claret Jug but it would certainly soften the blow," McIlroy said.

"But I've got memories around St Andrews that will last me a lifetime even if that's not winning an Open Championship.”

McIlroy believes elite golf can come together again despite the continuing bitterness between the established tours and upstart LIV Golf.

The Co Down native told BBC Sport: "I'm just a golfer but the powers that be need to sit down and have a conversation.

"Right now with two lawsuits going on, and how heightened the rhetoric has been, I think we just need to let it cool off a little bit.

"While that is trundling on I can't see anything happening. It has been an ugly year but there is a solution to everything.

"If we can send rockets to the moon and bring them back again and have them land on their own I'm sure we can figure out how to make professional golf cohesive again."

Fellow Irishman Shane Lowry arrives in Scotland in form after his victory at the at the BMW PGA Championship earlier this month.

The 2019 Open champion said: "I'd love to win at St Andrews and to win this tournament would be very special, and it would definitely be another box ticked in my career.

"It's definitely one of the places you'd love to win."

A number of LIV-affiliated players are involved including Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel and Talor Gooch. Patrick Reed had been due to play but withdrew due to injury earlier this week.