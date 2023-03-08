‘There’s lots of emotions… it’s humbling’ – Pádraig Harrington to be inducted into World Golf Hall of Fame

Pádraig Harrington will become the third Irishman to be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2024.

The three-time Major winner (51) follows in the footsteps of amateur legend Joe Carr (2007) and Ryder Cup stalwart Christy O’Connor Snr (2009).

Winner of the US Senior Open last year, the Dubliner has claimed 21 worldwide wins, including three Majors – the Open Championship in 2007 and 2008 and the US PGA in 2008.

He was voted PGA Tour Player of the Year in 2008 and played in six Ryder Cups for Europe before captaining the team at Whistling Straits in 2021.

“There are lots of emotions now it’s happened,” Harrington said. “Humbling. Humbling to be included with the class of 2024 but also humbling to be included with the people who have gone before me.

"Lots of those are people I would put up on a pedestal so to be there with them forever is very humbling.

“There is a certain amount of not just joy but validation in that I am at a stage of my career now, 51 years of age, you are looking back on what you did. The world of golf is moving very quickly. To get included in the Hall of Fame certainly brings that sense of - I did it.

“It brings validation to what I did in the past and it’s a very nice reminder of the good days that have gone before me.”

Harrington added: "I assume I get in based on my wins. I would like to think I got in based on my love of the game and my respect for the game, the etiquette of the game, the rules of the game. Just my my love of everything that there is about golf. So it is based on the wins but I would like to think it's more somewhat to do with the the respect I have for the game.”