‘There are certain guys I can't stand being here’ – Shane Lowry gives blunt view on ‘disruptive’ LIV rebels

Shane Lowry has accused some LIV Golf rebels of deliberately disrupting this week's BMW PGA at Wentworth and admitted he "can't stand" the fact they are in the field.

Like Rory McIlroy, the 2019 Open champion is totally opposed to the non-Europeans who are among the 17 LIV Golf players using Europe's flagship event not only to chase world ranking points but to push the agenda of the Saudi-backed tour.

"This is a big talking point in the world of golf and here this week," Lowry told Sky Sports News. "I personally can't say I am 100 per cent okay with everyone being here, but some of the guys I kind of don't mind being here, given what they have done for the tour over the years.

"But there are certain guys I can't stand being here to be honest, and I don't like it that they are here. To be honest, the one thing that has annoyed me over the last few months is how disruptive they are all trying to be.

"I get they are here to get world ranking points, but in a way, I think they are here for that and to be disruptive. I don't think they are here for anything else.

"Obviously, they are here for world ranking points somewhat, but a little bit is to be disruptive as well, and I just don't like it. It's the BMW Championship and BMW have been so good to us in golf over the years.

"It's all we are talking about and I think we should be standing here talking about how great Wentworth is and how big the tournament is and not talking about these guys that shouldn't be here and don't deserve to be here."

Lowry has no great objection to European Ryder Cup stalwarts such as Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter or Graeme McDowell and was likely referring to the likes of Talor Gooch and Abraham Ancer, who have never played at Wentworth before.

"Anybody who knows me knows I don't like confrontation or any of that stuff, so I will say hello and I will do my thing," he said when asked if there was tension in the locker room.

"The lads, I have known them for years and some of them have become quite good friends over the last few years.

"But I haven't seen them in a long time and don't hang out with them anymore and won't be going to dinner. But that is because we haven't seen each other.

"There are certain lads I would shake hands with and certain lads I wouldn't."

McIlroy said at the Tour Championship that he would find it "hard to stomach" the sight of 17 LIV Golf players this week and reiterated his view today.

"My opinion is they shouldn't be here," McIlroy told Sky Sports News. "They are being paid a lot of money to go play on a different tour that is trying to buy the professional game in golf and taking spots away from players that really need spots this week.

"This is a massive event on the European Tour and there are guys who have missed out because of those players that could have been in and could have kept their cards for next year and kept themselves in a job next year.

"These guys don't have to worry that sort of stuff. They are here because their tour doesn't give world ranking points and this tour does. So in my opinion, they shouldn't be here, but the court ruling in July was that they can be so until that gets rectified, or not rectified but gets more in detail and in-depth, they can play and we can't really go anything about that.

"I can voice my opinion, but it doesn't change anything."