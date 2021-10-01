Theegala leads field in Sanderson Farms

Seamus Power of Ireland plays his shot from the 13th tee during round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Photo: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Sahith Theegala shot a superb eight-under 64 to take a narrow lead after the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Starting on the back nine, the 23-year-old American birdied four of his first five holes and made another at 18 to turn five under the card on 31, before adding three more birdies in a blemish-free round including a 15-foot putt on his last hole.

Theegala led by a stroke from fellow Americans Nick Watney and Harold Varner III, with a further stroke back to Canadian Roger Sloan, South Korea's Si Woo Kim and Kirt Kitayama of the US.

Seamus Power is the only Irish player involved in the tournament and he finished on level par after a round of 72. The Waterford man reached the turn on one under after birdies on 11, 14 and 15. He also bogeyed the 10th - his first hole - and the 18th.