Shane Lowry said his performance at the Andalucia Valderrama Masters was his 'best week of the year' after a second place finish in Spain.

Shane Lowry said his performance at the Andalucia Valderrama Masters was his 'best week of the year' after a second place finish in Spain.

'The worst shot I've hit all year' - Shane Lowry pinpoints key moment after coming up just short in Spain

The rain-delayed event only finished today, with Sergio Garcia winning the event for the third time as well as for the second year in-a-row.

Lowry shot a four-under-par final round but it wasn't enough to push Garcia, who finished five shots ahead of the Irishman on -12 overall.

However, there are plenty of positives to take for Lowry, who has seen an upswing in form in recent months including a tie for 12th at the PGA Championship.

Lowry picked up a cheque for €222,220 for his weekend's work and is now in 43rd place in the Race to Dubai, with the top 60 qualifying for a place in the lucrative season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

Before that, the 31-year-old will compete in the Turkish Airlines Open and the Nedbank Challenge.

Reflecting on his final round this afternoon, Lowry picked out a costly double bogey at the 15th as the moment where his challenge died.

"I was going well yesterday but I came back out this morning on fire as well," Lowry said Spanish publication The Leader.

"Birdied ten, 11 and 12, flying, lipped out on 13 and 14 and then hit the worst shot I’ve hit all year on 15. Made double there, but the positive is that it’s probably the only bad shot I hit in that round.

"A 66 around here and being in contention is pretty good. I’m just disappointed I didn’t put a bit of pressure on Sergio. I had it to within one at one stage and then I made double and he made birdie. That was it. But it’s my best week of the year, serious positives to take from it, and I’ve got a great four weeks coming up now to finish the season."

Online Editors