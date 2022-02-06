The watering hole: Golfers' ambition to play well has often been blighted by the demon drink

Once considered a vital asset in the game’s administration, alcohol’s more positive contribution to golfing life has seriously diminished over recent decades. In fact, the much-loved 19th has almost disappeared as an important generator of club finances.

Significant changes in social mores were brought about by a tightening of the drink-driving laws. And these happened to coincide with changes in a husband’s perceived domestic responsibilities, especially at weekends. Then came Covid.

In his fine book, A History of Golf, Robert Browning informs us that the pioneers of the 18th and 19th centuries enjoyed “an age of good living and hard drinking.” The minutes of the Royal Aberdeen GC “on more than one occasion, record with simple pride that the consumption of liquor at dinner exceeded three bottles per man.”

We are further informed that “where the resources of the local inn might be insufficient for the needs of a big meeting, it was not unusual for the rations to be supplemented by the generosity of individual members.” So, for the inaugural gathering of North Berwick golfers in 1833, “Campbell of Glensaddell and Macdonald of Clanranald, each sent six bottles of highland whisky.”

Against this background, it shouldn’t surprise us that some of the game’s leading exponents were not averse to the odd glass or two. Indeed there’s a story that in 1915, a well-meaning Englishwoman attempted to persuade Harry Vardon no less, to join the temperance movement. “Moderation is essential in all things, madam,” she was told. “But never in my life have I failed to beat a teetotaller.”

It was said that even the great Bobby Jones could drink with the best of his time. And in his autobiography, Sam Snead referred to “players floating around bar rooms at night, trying to kiss the bartender goodnight because they couldn’t tell him from their girlfriends.”

Read More

As for the current scene, veteran commentator and former tournament professional, Roger Maltbie, claims that modern players take better care of themselves. “They’re now educated, dedicated athletes,” he said. “It’s a bit like sunscreen. Nobody wore it in my playing days but since we learned the sun’s rays are bad for you . . . That’s the way it is with drink.”

Des Smyth, whose tournament career spanned more than 30 years, agrees. “There’s far less drinking now than there ever was, certainly compared to the ’70s and ’80s,” he said. “Fitness levels are up because the margins have become really tight between success and failure. Unfortunately, I used to see fine young players spend too much time in clubhouse bars. They lost their cards and eventually drifted into other pursuits.”

One imagines these were the players the great Peter Thomson had in mind when questioned on the issue. As to whether a particular prospect possessed the ingredients of a potential champion, he enquired simply: “What does he do with the other eight hours?”

In which context, you wonder how many players were helped by the very public travails of John Daly. Happily, at 55, there was evidence of enduring skills last December when he and his son, John II, won the PNC Championship in Orlando.

However, I remember Druids Glen in July 1999 when Daly, ravaged by alcohol, carded rounds of 81 and 74 en route to 67th place from 68 weekend qualifiers in the Irish Open. He then headed for Carlsbad outside San Diego for a chat with his 80-year-old benefactor, Eli Callaway.

Callaway’s advice to his troubled client? “I told him he ought to feel pretty good about himself,” said the benevolent father figure. “In my book, he’s probably going through one of the most difficult recovery periods any alcoholic has gone through. He’s trying to recover in one of the most stressful, difficult games on earth and be a champion in front of millions. John’s trying hard and we intend to support him.”

On the other hand, David Feherty’s intoxicating formula has been based on mischief without malice, delivered with a pronounced Irish overlay. A particular meeting we had took place in the run up to the Masters, prompting some insightful observations about celebrated commentators who graced Augusta National.

There was always a non-American presence, going back to the halcyon days of Henry Longhurst. “I can still hear that magnificent voice,” Feherty intoned, “describing Nicklaus holing a putt on the 16th with the words ‘Did you ever see one like that’.”

Suddenly his sense of fun took over. “You know they used to hoist Henry, full of gin, with a block and tackle into the commentary tower,” he said. “I think he was probably at his best when he was more than a little on the Anheuser side of Busch, as they say over here. And it worked.

“If you look at creative people — poets, writers, artists — you know half of them were opium fiends. If it expands your mind to the extent that it might make you more creative, why not? It’s obviously possible to walk that very fine line and drink to the point where you become a little more creative, as Longhurst did.”

Where the great Henry was engaged in creative broadcasting, golf club committees these days are forced into creative savings so as to compensate for the dramatic drop in bar revenues. Most of them can’t even look to the dining room as a source of income, given that catering is generally franchised.

Meanwhile, the only incident I’m aware of concerning serious drinking on a golf course, happened at The Island shortly before World War II. It involved the journalist, Brian Inglis, who was working for The Irish Times while awaiting a call-up for training with the RAF. His opponent in a fascinating golf match was Francis Cobbe, who was heading for the Royal Navy.

In his history of The Island GC, William O’Doherty Murphy provides a stirring account of the contest which began over nine holes on The Island up to the boundary with Corballis GC, then Corballis itself as far as Donabate GC. After nine holes at Donabate, the combatants stopped for lunch before playing all the way back to The Island’s final green, a total of 54 holes.

The author informs us: “The golfers were Junior Cup standard and the golf to start with was of good quality. One of the conditions of the match, however, was that the winner of a hole was obliged to drink a bottle of beer and deposit the cork in the hole. Because of this, extra caddies were required to carry the crates of beer.”

At about 7.30pm, a certain John Horish was invited by Cobbe to act as referee for the last nine holes on The Island. According to Horish, the match finished all square on the last green, each player having won 20 holes.

Murphy’s account concluded: “Brian Inglis had the honour on the 55th tee as they set out on a sudden-death decider. Winning so many holes on the way around had taken its toll and as Brian teed up his ball, he keeled over and was unable to right himself. He called on his opponent to assist him to the correct address but as he himself described the finish — ‘the bloody fellow took from my pocket the £1 which was wagered on the match and headed for the boat [back to the mainland].’”

So it was that with victory in sight at the end of an epic battle, Inglis was left, literally down and out. Not for the first time, golfing ambition had been blighted by the demon drink.