The watering hole: Golfers' ambition to play well has often been blighted by the demon drink

Dermot Gilleece

The ambition to play well has often been blighted by the demon drink

'There was evidence of Daly's enduring skills last December when he and his son, John II, won the PNC Championship in Orlando.' Photo: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Close

&lsquo;There was evidence of Daly&rsquo;s enduring skills last December when he and his son, John II, won the PNC Championship in Orlando.&rsquo; Photo: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

‘There was evidence of Daly’s enduring skills last December when he and his son, John II, won the PNC Championship in Orlando.’ Photo: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

‘There was evidence of Daly’s enduring skills last December when he and his son, John II, won the PNC Championship in Orlando.’ Photo: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Once considered a vital asset in the game’s administration, alcohol’s more positive contribution to golfing life has seriously diminished over recent decades. In fact, the much-loved 19th has almost disappeared as an important generator of club finances.

Significant changes in social mores were brought about by a tightening of the drink-driving laws. And these happened to coincide with changes in a husband’s perceived domestic responsibilities, especially at weekends. Then came Covid.

