The team Pádraig Harrington could pick to take the Ryder Cup back to Europe

If the event goes ahead in September, Harrington may have to pick the entire team himself as rankings tables cannot be used. Here, John Brennan names his team to take on the US at Whistling Straits

European Ryder Cup captain Pádraig Harrington. Pic: Adam Davy/PA Wire. Expand

European Ryder Cup captain Pádraig Harrington. Pic: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

John Brennan

Champion golfer of the year Shane Lowry admitted last week that he talks to European Ryder Cup captain Pádraig Harrington regularly – and that Harrington is not yet sure whether the Ryder Cup, one of golf's greatest events, will go ahead as planned in September.

Then there is the question of whether it will be with or without fans, whose raucous behaviour at the Europe-USA showdown is part of the attraction.

What seems certain now is that, if it does go ahead, affable Dubliner Harrington is going to have to pick all of the team.