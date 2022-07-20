It's the turn of the PGA Tour Champions to go for major glory starting this Thursday as Wales' Stephen Dodd looks to defend his title. Here’s all you need to know about the event.

Where and when is it on?

This year's tournament takes place on the Gleneagles' Kings Course in Scotland. The tournament will start on Thursday July 21 and finish on Sunday July 24.

Where can I watch it?

Sky Sports will bring subscribers all the action with coverage on both the Main Event and Golf channels.

You can stream the tournament on SkyGo and if you’re not a Sky Sports subscriber you can access it with a Now TV pass.

Thursday: Sky Sports Main Event (12:00), Sky Sports Golf - Red Button (12:00), Sky Sports Golf (13:00), Sky Sports Main Event (17:30), Sky Sports Golf (17:30)

Friday: Sky Sports Golf - Red Button (12:00), Sky Sports Golf (13:00), Sky Sports Golf (17:30)

Saturday: Sky Sports Golf - Red Button (13:30), Sky Sports Golf (16:00), Sky Sports Main Event (16:30)

Sunday: Sky Sports Golf - Red Button (13:30), Sky Sports Mix (13:30), Sky Sports Golf (16:00)

What’s the Irish interest?

Pádraig Harrington poses with the trophy after winning the U. Senior Open Championship at Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Photo: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Pádraig Harrington poses with the trophy after winning the U. Senior Open Championship at Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Photo: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images





Former British Open winners Padraig Harrington and Darren Clarke both compete, with Harrington joint favourite and fresh from his first major on the Senior Tour after claiming the US Senior Open a few weeks ago. 2014 Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley also takes part.

Former Europe captain Paul McGinley. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Former Europe captain Paul McGinley. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

What are their tee-times for Round 1 ?

9.20am: Padraig Harrington/Corey Pavin/Retief Goosen

1.50pm: Darren Clarke/Alex Cejka/Jose Maria Olazabal

2.10pm: Paul McGinley/Ian Woosnam/Michael Campbell

What can I read on the golf pages at Independent.ie?

The fallout from LIV Golf's entry into the sport has reached a new level today with 2023 Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson striped off the role ahead of his expected swatch to the new Saudi-backed tour.

And in the light of another near miss at the majors for Rory McIlroy at last week's Open, Brian Keogh has looked at the growing competition the Ulsterman faces.

What are the pre-tournament odds?

Steven Alker 11/2

Padraig Harrington 11/2

Miguel Angel Jimenez 10/1

Jerry Kelly 11/1

Ernie Els 12/1

Bernhard Langer 18/1

Alex Cejka 22/1

Thomas Bjorn 25/1

Paul Broadhurst 25/1

Retief Goosen 25/1

Paul Lawrie 25/1

Thongchai Jaidee 25/1

Woody Austin 28/1

Colin Montgomerie 28/1

Stephen Ames 28/1

Selected others:

Darren Clarke 50/1

Paul McGinley 150/1

Stephen Dood 250/1