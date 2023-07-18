The Open: Tee times, what TV channel and all you need to know

Rory McIlroy returns to the scene of his 2014 Open triumph seeking to end a long drought in the majors (David Davies/PA)

The final major of the golf season gets underway this week as the world’s best gather for the 151st Open Championship. Here’s all you need to know about the event.

Where and when is it on?

This year's tournament takes place at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake. The tournament will start on Thursday July 20 and finish on Sunday July 23.

Where can I watch it?

Sky Sports will bring subscribers all the action with coverage on both the Main Event and Golf channels.

You can stream the tournament on SkyGo and if you’re not a Sky Sports subscriber you can access it with a Now TV pass.

Thursday July 20 - 06.30am

Friday July 21 - 06.30am

Saturday July 22 - 12.00pm

Sunday July 23 - 12.00pm

What’s the Irish interest?

Ireland will have six challengers led by 2014 winner Rory McIlroy, who lifted the Claret Jug the last time the tournament was held at Royal Liverpool, He is joined by former winners Shane Lowry, Padraig Harrington and Darren Clarke, with Seamus Power also down to start if he recovers from injury. The amateur flag will be flown by 22-year-old Alex Maguire from Laytown and Bettystown,

What are the tee-times?

The tee-times for the first two rounds have yet to be released but we’ll bring them to you on Independent.ie as soon as they are.

What can I read on the golf pages at Independent.ie?

Rory McIlroy warmed up with a win at the Scottish Open last weekend, which you can read about below alongside Dermot Gilleece’s preview.

What are the odds?

Rory McIlroy - 15/2

Scottie Scheffler - 8/1

Jon Rahm - 9/1

Brooks Koepka - 12/1

Viktor Hovland - 14/1

Xander Schauffele - 18/1

Cameron Smith - 18/1

Jordan Spieth - 20/1

Patrick Cantley - 22/1

Collin Morikawa - 22/1

Shane Lowry – 22/1

Selected others:

Padraig Harrington – 100/1

Seamus Power - 275/1

Darren Clarke – 1000/1

Alex Maguire – 1000/1