Sport Golf

Friday 20 July 2018

The Open Championship Day Two LIVE: McIlroy and Fleetwood move into contention in tough Carnoustie conditions

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy tees off the 1st during day two of The Open Championship 2018 at Carnoustie Golf Links, Angus. Richard Sellers/PA Wire.
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy tees off the 1st during day two of The Open Championship 2018 at Carnoustie Golf Links, Angus. Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Day two of the Open Championship gets underway at Carnoustie this morning, as Rory McIlroy takes to the course at 7.52am for his second round. Click the leaderboard option to see who is leading the charge, or the news button to get live updates throughout the day.

 

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport