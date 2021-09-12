| 11.5°C Dublin

The only way is up for gifted perfectionist

Dermot Gilleece

Leona Maguire’s natural talent has been carefully nurtured by her long-time coach Shane O’Grady

Leona Maguire departed Inverness with four and a half points from five, not least through nerveless putting. Photo: David Dermer Expand
Leona Maguire of Team Europe celebrates her sister Lisa after victory on day three of the Solheim Cup at the Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, USA. Photo by Brian Spurlock/Sportsfile Expand

Three months prior to her 10th birthday, Leona Maguire was to have joined her twin sister, Lisa, at the All-Ireland Swimming Championships at Mosney. Instead, a newly-acquired interest in golf drew her to a four-hole competition at the Castle Hume GC in Enniskillen. Which she won.

So, largely by chance, a great career was born. And by the still tender age of 14, the twins had become accomplished players when I met them and their schoolteacher father, Declan, on the practice ground of Killeen Castle, which had been chosen to stage the 2011 Solheim Cup.

That’s when notions began to form of future Irish representation in the biennial event.

