The only way is up for gifted perfectionist

Three months prior to her 10th birthday, Leona Maguire was to have joined her twin sister, Lisa, at the All-Ireland Swimming Championships at Mosney. Instead, a newly-acquired interest in golf drew her to a four-hole competition at the Castle Hume GC in Enniskillen. Which she won.

So, largely by chance, a great career was born. And by the still tender age of 14, the twins had become accomplished players when I met them and their schoolteacher father, Declan, on the practice ground of Killeen Castle, which had been chosen to stage the 2011 Solheim Cup.

That’s when notions began to form of future Irish representation in the biennial event.

Shane O’Grady, long-time coach to the Maguires, was there too. And when we shared memories last week of that particular day, he could hardly credit the 12 years that have passed, culminating in Leona’s extraordinary achievement at Inverness.

The very idea of a debutante achieving such dominance brings to mind the experience of an even more lavishly gifted rookie in the US Ryder Cup team at Valderrama in September 1997. Tiger Woods went there as Masters champion and prospective PGA Player of the Year.

His dividend from Valderrama, however, was a decidedly modest fourball win along with a halved foursomes from five matches. Maguire departed Inverness with four and a half points from five, not least through nerveless putting, which had been a crippling weakness for Woods.

“I never left the television last weekend,” said O’Grady, the resident professional at Black Bush GC. “It was great viewing. Absolutely brilliant.”

I reminded him of his words from 2009: “From the first day Declan Maguire came to me, I was conscious of the huge responsibility I had been handed. I could instantly see the girls’ serious potential, even as 10-year-olds.”

Almost identical words were uttered at that time by Michael Bannon, who had been handed similar responsibility as coach to Rory McIlroy. It could be argued the onus on O’Grady was even greater, given some differences in technique which apply in the women’s game.

“I travelled to America where I went to all the top coaching conferences,” he said. “I bent the ears of the coaches I knew, coaches I had gone to over the years. I invested all of my efforts towards ensuring that I was doing things right at each stage of the girls’ development.”

There were also meetings with Dan Brooks, highly-regarded head coach of the women’s golf team at Duke University. “We had a great relationship, keeping in regular touch,” added O’Grady. “Dan left their technique alone which, I believe, was crucial to Leona’s development as the world’s top amateur.” A status, incidentally, which endured for a record 135 weeks.

It wasn’t unlike the relationship Woods had with Larry O’Neill at Stanford University, where the coach adopted what became essentially a facilitator’s role.

Meanwhile, in common with Woods, Leona’s college golf wasn’t far behind that of a tournament professional in the attention she paid to chipping and pitching off a variety of grasses. Then there was the challenge of coping with significantly longer courses, especially as a professional.

O’Grady was involved in detailed preparation of her approach to Inverness and its overall length of 6,903 yards. With several options, depending on the course set-up, her weapons of choice are: Driver, three wood, five-wood, seven-wood, nine-wood, along with a four- and five-hybrid. She has a full set of irons from four up to 54-degree and 60-degree wedges. And, of course, the putter.

At Inverness, the six was the longest iron in her bag, which meant carrying the two hybrids. This, according to O’Grady, was aimed at achieving more height on shots of 170 to 180 yards into front pins where she wanted to stop the ball more quickly.

“Clubs have been changed regularly since they were 12,” said the coach. “The necessary ‘Trackman’ is in my teaching bay and the same technology is now available to Leona on tour. Though she generally turns off her mobile during a tournament, I maintained contact with her over the Solheim weekend by texting.”

The twins had their first sight of competitive golf as five-year-old spectators at the North of Ireland Open, a Challenge Tour event won by Italy’s Massimo Scarpa at Slieve Russell in August 2000. It wasn’t far from their home in Ballyhugh, Co Cavan and among the professionals on view were Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose.

Swimming remained their primary sport, however, until a fateful weekend in Enniskillen four years later, when Lisa fell and cracked her elbow. This put her out of swimming for eight weeks and on bringing her back to the specialist, her father was told that while the arm had healed perfectly, she continued to protect it. She should be encouraged to try some racket-sport to increase her mobility.

“That’s how golf actively came into their lives,” Declan Maguire recalled. “They joined a par-three course that summer and I bought just three clubs because, it being August, I thought they’d do it for a little time then lose interest. But they eagerly went back for a second week.

“The type of characters they are, they’re perfectionists in everything they do. At school, their work had to be done to perfection. They wouldn’t go into school with things half done.

“Of course this can be a cross. You set very high standards for yourself, you’ve got to meet those standards, otherwise you’ll be unfulfilled. But that’s their nature. It’s something in them that just can’t be changed.”

I first saw them during the Darren Clarke Foundation at Moyvalley GC in 2006, a few weeks before their 12th birthday. It was when Clarke hit a typical professional’s chip-shot from off the 16th green and watched it check before the ball came to rest about two feet from the hole.

“Get inside that if you can,” he smilingly challenged Leona. She readily obliged, by holing a 30-foot running shot with an eight iron for a birdie on the toughest hole on the course. As juvenile members of the Castle Hume club by then they dominated the girls’ section in which Lisa took top prize with rounds of 77 and 75 while Leona was second, three strokes behind.

Now, 15 years on, Lisa has quit competition and moved on to golf management. Still, her delight was palpable as she embraced her sister in Toledo last weekend.

What of the future? “There can be only one way,” suggested O’Grady. “Leona’s always wanted to be the best at what she does, and so far she’s achieved it every step of the way.” Indeed.