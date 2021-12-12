The mind coach who believes that Rory McIlroy will deliver in style next year

In a typically forthcoming moment, Rory McIlroy remarked recently that “the best psychologist is a square clubface at impact”. Yet he was pleased last week to spend extended, end-of-year sessions in Savannah, Georgia, with Dr Bob Rotella, the renowned American mind coach.

The more imaginative observers might find themselves associating a ripped shirt with a fiery outburst by McIlroy in Dubai three weeks ago. Or perhaps their focus was the disobedient three-wood which was flung from the ninth tee into bushes during the Northern Trust Open close by the Statue of Liberty last August.

Indeed it wouldn’t be a great stretch to go a month further back to a similar reaction during the Open Championship at Royal St George’s, to a wayward drive on the treacherous long 14th. On such matters, however, Rotella finds a certain empathy with the views of the esteemed golf scribe, Henry Longhurst.

In graphic detail, Longhurst lovingly described how throwing a club could be “the most exquisitely satisfying act in the world of golf.” He enthused: “The full backswing, the delayed wrist action, the flowing follow through, followed by that unique whirring sound, reminiscent only of a flock of passing starlings, are without parallel in sport”.

Rotella chuckled at the thought. “I remember doing an article on anger for Golf Digest,” he said. “In it I wrote that I wasn’t trying to produce choir boys, just champion athletes. Sometimes we want athletes to be non-human and show no emotion, which isn’t very realistic.”

Many tournament professionals find it hard to relate to people around the game. Some take out their frustrations on their caddie. Others develop a deep-seated antipathy towards various elements of the media, while yet others find it impossible to relate to what they view as an unreasonable public.

On this last point, Hubert Green, who was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2007, once sagely observed: “How could anyone working eight-to-five generate sympathy for anybody who could win $50,000 in a week?” Not very easily is the answer, especially when those tens of thousands are now replaced by millions.

Expand Close Dr Bob Rotella and Pádraig Harrington with the Claret Jug after his 2008 Open success. Photo: Adrian Dennis/Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dr Bob Rotella and Pádraig Harrington with the Claret Jug after his 2008 Open success. Photo: Adrian Dennis/Getty Images

Generally at the root of players’ frustrations is the curse of inconsistency, which Rotella believes can be linked to emotion. “Some players play well only when they’re totally calm, with no emotion,” he said. “Then there are those who do their best while showing only positive emotion. What’s important is that when they become emotional for whatever reason, they quickly clear their mind and are ready to commit to the next shot. This, incidentally, happens to fit the title of my latest book which came out a few weeks ago: Make the Next Shot Your Best Shot. Ultimately, that’s what matters.

“If you’re going to get upset, you’d better get over it fairly fast. Tiger is a pretty good example of that, don’t you think? But golf is such a very skilled game that a lot of the time it helps to have no emotion.

“Jack Nicklaus was remarkably even-tempered. But I think the greatest similarity between himself and Tiger was how conservatively they played. They were both very conservative golfers.”

A lasting memory for me of McIlroy’s relationship with Rotella goes back to the 2013 Open Championship at Muirfield, where rounds of 79 and 75 left the player five strokes outside the cut and rock-bottom in confidence. Yet when the psychologist let it be known that he was willing to help, McIlroy flatly rejected the offer. “The bottom line is that you can help players only when they want to be helped,” said Rotella.

Now, McIlroy seems more open-minded about such matters. And for his part, Rotella has learned to develop a thick skin in his client relationships.

“There’s no problem with Rory,” he said. “Guys like himself, Pádraig (Harrington) and (Phil) Mickelson are very aggressive players. And when you play aggressively, you’re going to be a little less consistent and have some bad rounds. On the other hand, on good days, they can really light it up and play great. As long as you can handle these fluctuations, it’s possible to have a great career.

“I would say that Pádraig has one of the greatest spirits I’ve seen around the game. He loves golf, yet you don’t see him getting way up or way down.

“A lot of golfers love the game when everything is going their way and every putt is going in and they’re shooting great scores. But Pádraig loves golf all the time. I still work with him. I think he’s really excited about the Champions Tour. He feels his game is in a very good place right now, and he’s really enjoying himself.”

Meanwhile, Rotella believes that cultural differences can often dictate a player’s reaction to stressful situations. He pointed to the Latin temperament of Seve Ballesteros influencing how he expressed his emotions, especially in the heat of battle. Which could explain the Spaniard’s inconsistency, along with his undoubted greatness.

Tom Watson, on the other hand, applied a cold detachment to the challenge of winning golf’s big prizes. He asserted that if you had aspirations of becoming a champion, “it’s up to you to find a way to get the ball into the cup on the crucial holes on the last day.” Simple as that.

Rotella watched the climax of the DP World Tour Championship last month and last weekend’s Hero World Challenge with more than a passing interest.

“Rory lost in Dubai basically because of the bad break he had on 15 [where an approach shot hit the flagstick and bounced back into a deep bunker],” he said. “Then there was Collin Morikawa producing a bunch of birdies with aggressive play.”

And what of events at Albany? “Morikawa is a pretty impressive 24-year-old. But with a five-stroke lead last Sunday, as conservatively and patient as he played and as calm as he was, he shoots 41 on the front nine and loses the tournament. He never had a five-stroke lead before on the PGA Tour, with a chance to get to number one in the world. So he had a lot of stuff on the line on a golf course where, if you miss, you can get really hammered.

“It’s a course that suited the winner. Viktor Hovland drives it very straight and plays very conservatively. It fitted his style of play beautifully and he was ready to step in when Morikawa opened the door.”

Expand Close Rory McIlroy at the DP World Tour. Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rory McIlroy at the DP World Tour. Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

He went on to claim that after trying “a lot of things” in pursuit of further Major success, McIlroy has finally found a formula that works for him. “Right now he’s in a very good place,” said the psychologist, who guided Harrington to his three Major triumphs.

“I think he’s very happy to be back with his long-time coach, Michael Bannon, and with Brad Faxon and myself. He’s right where he wants to be and I predict a really good year for Rory in 2022.”

From an earlier generation, two old-timers of the American game captured the essence of the psychologist’s challenge. The renowned teacher, Bob Toski, described golf as a “non-violent game, played violently from within”.

Billy Casper further noted how it “puts a man’s character to the anvil and his richest qualities of patience, poise and restraint, to the flame.”

In which context, Rotella’s longevity speaks volumes, not only for proven skills, but for a capacity to cope with notoriously demanding clients.