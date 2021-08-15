The Irish medics who have left their mark on golf in many different ways

With our sporting instincts suitably energised by a memorable Olympic Games, the observation of a German philosopher comes to mind. “Talent,” said Arthur Schopenhauer, “hits a target no one else can hit. Genius hits a target no one else can see.”

Those words originally came to me courtesy of Dr Steven Reid in his splendid book Bobby’s Open, which recounted the landmark victory of Bobby Jones in the 1926 Open Championship at Royal Lytham. By a remarkable coincidence, two further books about Lytham have recently landed on my desk.

One is The Lytham Century sent by Dun Laoghaire resident, Noel Ball, who was anxious I should note the contribution to the club of his brother-in-law, Dr Maurice Heaney, its captain in 1978-’79. The other is Alexander Doleman — The Father of Golf on the Fylde, by the indefatigable Dr Reid.

There would appear to be no shortage of golfing doctors on the Lancashire coast, where outstanding links terrain and plentiful elderly patients combine to offer an irresistible attraction. And it seems quite a few Irish medics have succumbed over the years.

One who created quite a stir in the area was Dr Paddy Leahy, long before he returned to this country to do some admirable work as a general practitioner in Ballyfermot in Dublin. A keen golfer and long-time member of Elm Park, he gained the distinction of being captain of Blackpool North Shore GC in 1953-’54.

As it happened, his captaincy there ended in a storm of controversy. Through the influence of his office, he attempted to get a doctor friend of his into the club as a member, only to have the applicant rejected because he was Jewish. Outraged by this, Dr Leahy resigned the captaincy, creating a rumpus which was picked up by the British national newspapers.

When Dr Leahy died shortly before Christmas in 1998, I contacted North Shore GC wondering if he was remembered there. And he was. One elderly member recalled him affectionately as “a small man but a very powerful hitter, who played off three.” Hurling skills acquired during his youth in Tipperary had left an enduring mark.

Three years after Dr Leahy’s departure from North Shore, Royal Lytham had its first Irish captain. He, too, was a GP named TWG ‘Pat’ Johnson, who gained international honours for Ireland in 1929 against England. The match was played at Lytham and Johnson’s opponent was the formidable Cyril Tolley, who is reported to have boomed from the area of the first tee: “Where’s my rabbit?”

We’re told that having been delayed in surgery, Dr Johnson came rushing in baggy flannels onto the teeing ground, more than a little flustered. But he then proceeded to achieve a notable victory over the great Tolley.

In the custom of Lytham captains, the next Irish incumbent, Dr Heaney, took office in late April 1978, which meant he had departed the scene when Seve Ballesteros thrilled the golfing world with his Open triumph there in 1979. Still, he was yet another Irish doctor to have made an impact on hallowed terrain.

“He was a pal of my dad’s and a delightful rascal,” recalled Dr Reid, whose father, Donald, was a native of Sligo who settled in Lytham where he set up what became a family practice. “My dad was in single-handed practice but managed to fit in some golf with his work. Wednesday was golf day and the hall porter would at times cycle down the course to let ‘The Doctor’ know a call had come in.

“Post golf there would be a few gins and there was an occasion when my dad made the mistake of telling Maurice how much he was looking forward to a splendid steak when he got in, while Maurice moaned about the left-over shepherd’s pie he would have to settle for.

“With my dad responding to a porter’s call, Maurice turned up at our house and informed my mother that dad wouldn’t be back for ages and that he had suggested Maurice should have his steak, which he enjoyed hugely. When my dad returned later to find his steak gone, Maurice had the effrontery to remark: ‘And I don’t think much of the whiskey you give your guests.’”

Away from culinary matters, Dr Heaney is credited with having made a significant contribution to scoring arrangements at The Open and later at The Masters in Augusta National. In fact, an involvement with the Royal and Ancient began at the 1969 Open at Lytham.

At a time of rudimentary computers, when it was taking up to 15 minutes for scores to appear on the leaderboards at Augusta National, Dr Heaney was doing it in two minutes, essentially by accepting short putts as being holed. On average, Lytham’s gap between score and leaderboard was less than five minutes.

Indeed Augusta were so impressed that they had the good doctor flown to Georgia to streamline their operation, while on the home front, he became a regular member of The Open’s scoring team organised by R and A secretary, Keith Mackenzie.

Where Doleman was concerned, Dr Reid felt the need, as a keen historian, to fill what he believed to be a dearth of information on the early years of his beloved Lytham. One of four brothers born in Musselburgh, Alexander is credited with giving the term par to golf and of having been responsible with others in founding Lytham and St Anne’s GC in 1886. Eight years later, he founded Blackpool GC and introduced golf as a sport in Cambridge University.

One of the author’s great talents is an eye for unusual detail. So it is with his account of the death of Freddie Tait, a greatly gifted Scot who won the British Amateur in 1896 and 1898, and was twice placed third in the Open Championship.

Younger than Doleman, Tait was a 30-year-old, Edinburgh-born lieutenant in the British Army when he met his death in the Boer War in 1900. A Private Scott later wrote to his mother describing how, during a lull in the fighting, Tait’s servant, no less, “came upon with his dinner, and he asked me would I like a bit of dinner . . . He gave me and another man half his dinner between us. Little did I think when we were joking with one another that we were helping him eat his last dinner . . .”

The letter went on: “We all got ready again and Lieutenant Tait shouted ‘Now boys.’ We were after him like hares.” Minutes later, Tait was shot through the heart.

As it happened, Lytham inadvertently bestowed fame on your scribe during the presentation ceremony for the 1996 Open championship. It was there for the world to see on TV, with Dr Reid presenting the famous claret jug to Tom Lehman, as captain of the host club.

Earlier in the day, I had arrived at the clubhouse dressed casually in a sports shirt and slacks, to apologise to the captain for being unable to attend a formal lunch party. With Irish players in strong challenging positions, I felt I couldn’t afford the time.

Without replying, Dr Reid excused himself and dashed upstairs. No more than two or three minutes later, he returned with a shirt, tie and blazer, handed them to me and insisted: “Now you’ll have no problem in joining us.” Which I did.

After lunch, I changed back into my own glad-rags and returned the apparel to the captain. “Think of it,” he said. “You have just worn the blazer I’ll be wearing when I present the trophy to the winner later today.”

Which procedure, incidentally, I timed at nine minutes, not the 15 minutes Andy Warhol promised us.