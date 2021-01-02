The drive for five - Can Rory McIlroy find the shots at Augusta to turn Major fortunes around?

"If you can win one of the four every year; if you're that good, you can do that. I think it is realistic. I think that is achievable." - Rory McIlroy, 2016

By the time the Masters starts at Augusta on Thursday, 2,286 days will have passed since Rory McIlroy sank a four-foot putt in the dying light at Valhalla to join Bobby Jones, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only golfers to have won four Majors by the age of 25.

In 21 subsequent Major appearances, McIlroy has had 11 top-10 finishes, amassing $4,454,291 in prize money in those four tournaments alone.

He has won two FedEx Cups ($25m), a Players Championship and two PGA Tour Player of the Year awards.

He has won nine PGA Tour events and three times on the European Tour. He has won an Irish Open and two Ryder Cups.

Since Valhalla, McIlroy has spent 67 weeks as the world's No 1 golfer. He has, in that time, achieved more in the game during a 'barren' six-year spell than all but a light pinch of superstars manage in their whole careers.

And there's some mitigation for his Major shortcomings since 2014.

There was the ankle ligament damage suffered playing five-a-side that deprived McIlroy the chance to defend the Claret Jug in St Andrews in 2015 and the rib injury that, to some degree or another, affected all of his Major performances in 2017

He has, since 2014, changed both his caddie and his equipment manufacturer. He has turned 30 and been married. He has become a father.

But all the while, the scenery around him has changed.

First, Jordan Spieth usurped McIlroy as golf's bright young thing and then Brooks Koepka assumed his role as Major golf's cold-blooded closer.

More recently, his status as the undisputed best driver of a ball in the game was seized by Bryson de Chambeau and now, a new batch of superstars; Collin Morikawa, John Rahm and Matthew Wolff, have joined the Major hunt.

"Maybe I'm just not as good as I used to be," he shrugged after finishing 11 shots shy of Morikawa at TPC Harding Park in the PGA back in August.

"I don't know. I really don't know."

****

"One year, one Major (without winning) feels like too long. But these things happen. You look at Jack Nicklaus, he went through a stretch where he didn't win a major in three years" - Rory McIlroy, 2017

There are many ways to win a Major but there are an infinite number of methods by which to lose them.

The closest McIlroy has come to winning one since Valhalla was in Carnoustie at the 2018 Open Championship.

He finished tied for second that year, two shots behind Franceso Molinari, when McIlroy's performance represented a microcosm of his Major campaigns since 2014.

When he three-putted the fifth hole for bogey, McIlroy fell six shots behind the leaders, Spieth and Xander Schauffele, and seemingly out of the hunt.

Then, electrified by a brilliant eagle on the Par 5 14th - where he dropped a 40-foot putt - McIlroy surged into a share of the lead.

But a prosaic par-par-par finish exerted no pressure on those behind him - a loose approach on 18 with a wedge from 103 yards, symptomatic of a recurring problem that season.

Otherwise, the truth is that since Valhalla, despite the high percentage of top 10s - more than half of his subsequent Major appearances - McIlroy hasn't seriously threatened to win a fifth.

He revealed recently that the notion of a "back-door top-10" - effectively playing like there's nothing to lose when there's nothing to win - was one of his "pet peeves."

But five shots is as close as McIlroy has come in 20 Majors - the 2018 Open besides.

Frequently, he has paid for slow starts. On just five of McIlroy's 21 Major Thursdays since 2016 has he broken 70. And only once has he played in the final pairing on a Sunday, at the 2018 Masters.

Then, McIlroy set the golfing world ablaze at the prospect of reprising his Ryder Cup battles with Patrick Reed on the world's most famous golf course.

The lush, manicured stage was set.

And then McIlroy smashed his drive 40 yards right off the first tee. By the back nine, he wasn't a factor.

Among the revelations McIlroy made in a three-part interview with Paul Kimmage in the Sunday Independent in February was that he began to keep a journal after a meek surrender to Tiger Woods at the Tour Championship in 2018.

As the crowds flocked behind him down the 18th fairway at East Lake, Woods cut a messianic figure.

McIlroy, meanwhile, completed his round and slumped away from the hysteria to contemplate a failure to mount any kind of challenge to his hero.

"I had a structure around how I practised, hitting balls, chipping, putting, I had a structure around going to the gym," he told Kimmage.

"I had a routine, things I did, but I didn't have a structure around the mental side of the game.

"And that's the difference between then and now."

****

"It's not as if I don't know that I can do it. I've done it before. Maybe the challenges are a little different, maybe the people I have to go up against are different but being able to do it and doing it so emphatically with the first couple I won . . . it is in there" - Rory McIlroy, 2020

At Augusta, where he goes now in search of both a fifth Major title and the career Grand Slam, he's hung around, occasionally coming within swinging distance, without ever really threatening to leave Georgia with an addition to his wardrobe.

Again, there has been no single failing.

In 2015, he produced his best golf at the weekend, shooting 68 and 66 on Saturday and Sunday to climb into fourth place, but still six shots shy of Spieth.

The following year, two holes killed him.

Finishing six shots shy of winner Danny Willett, McIlroy played the fourth and 11th holes cumulatively nine over par.

On the fourth hole, a Par 3, he went 4-5-3-4 (+4) for the week. On the 11th, a Par 4, he recorded three bogies and a double (+5).

Otherwise, his cards were cleaner than Willett's.

In '17, the rib injury meant a light competitive schedule in the build-up and he arrived at the season's first major probably lacking competitive sharpness, finishing tied for seventh but only breaking 70 on Sunday.

Then, in '18, having manoeuvred into the perfect position alongside Reed going into Sunday with rounds of 69, 71 and 65, McIlroy shot 74 on a day when the average score was 70.4.

After the spectacular miscue at the first, he found only eight of 14 fairways and eight of 18 greens.

In both driving accuracy and greens-in-regulation that day, McIlroy's forte, he was 48th of 53 players.

And last year at Augusta, when Tiger won his 15th Major, McIlroy's chances were poleaxed by a high error count.

The 15 birdies and three eagles he carded compared well with Tiger's 22 birdies and zero eagles.

But whereas Woods had just nine bogies across his four rounds, McIlroy had 16, and so finished outside the top 10 at the Masters for the first time since 2013.

All of which is uncannily reflective of current form.

In his most recent tournament start at the Zozo Championship at Sherwood Country Club, McIlroy carded an extraordinary 29 birdies in 72 holes - a career best - and yet finished Tied for 17th, 12 shots behind Patrick Cantlay.

And therein lies the great McIlroy paradox.

Over the course of a season, a tournament, a single day even, he can summon the shots required to not only win a Major, but dominate any field.

He finished 122nd in strokes gained for putting on the PGA Tour for 2020, yet there are enough weeks when he putts exceptionally well.

De Chambeau may hit it longer now off the tee but in the cold November Georgia air, McIlroy's driving should theoretically put him at an even greater advantage over the rest of the Masters field than normal.

"It's the only one I haven't won and I desperately want to get that green jacket . . . I know if I play my game and play the golf I'm capable of, that will do."

That was what he said about the Masters in 2014 and in all probability, it remains true today.

The issue now for McIlroy is that he's no longer just battling the toughest fields in golf, attempting to once again evoke that bristling energy he exuded as the light declined in Valhalla in 2014, he's doing it to the sound of a ticking clock.

MCILROY'S LONG GAME

2015 MASTERS

April 9th–12th

Course: Augusta National (Par 72)

World Ranking: 1st

Before: “There’s something special I can achieve going into Augusta this year. You are a complete player if you can win every Major because they are on different golf courses, different tests, different conditions.”

Winner: Jordan Spieth (-18)

Finish: 4th (-12)

Scores: 71, 71, 68, 66

Prize Money: $480,000

After: “I wasn’t approaching it like I was trying to win the Grand Slam. I was approaching it like I was trying to win another golf tournament. I don’t think it’s had any impact on the way I’ve played this week.”

2015 US OPEN

June 18th–21st

Course: Chambers Bay (Par 70)

World Ranking: 1st

Before: “Do I feel like the best player in the world? Yes. If you look back at the last four or five years, I guess I’ve won more Majors than anyone else in that time period.”

Winner: Jordan Spieth (-5)

Finish: T9th (E)

Scores: 72, 72, 70, 66

Prize Money: €235,316

After: “I feel like it’s sort of one that got away, especially the way I putted this week. I don’t think I’ve ever hit the ball as well in a Major championship.”

2015 PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Aug 13th–16th

Course: Whistling Straights (Par 72)

World Ranking: 2nd

Before: (Of the ankle injury that kept him out of the Open): “To play golf, it is 100 per cent. To go back on a soccer pitch, it wouldn’t be quite ready, but to do what I need to do this week, it’s 100 per cent.”

Winner: Jason Day (-20)

Finish: 17th (-9)

Scores: 71, 71, 68, 69

Prize Money: $148,000

After: “Obviously it isn’t a win and didn’t get myself into contention, but considering six weeks ago I wasn’t able to walk, it’s not a bad effort.”

2016 MASTERS

April 7th–10th

Course: Augusta National (Par 72)

World Ranking: 3rd

Before: “I think each and every year that passes that I don’t win, it will become increasingly more difficult. So there is no time like the present to get it done.”

Winner: Danny Willett (-5)

Finish: T10th (+1)

Scores:

70, 71, 77, 71

Prize Money: $230,000

After: “I’ve been in position before (to win) and I haven’t got the job done when I needed to. I don’t think that’s anything to do with my game. I think that’s more me mentally and I’m trying to deal with the pressure of it and the thrill of the achievement if it were to happen.”

2016 US OPEN

June 16th–19th

Course: Oakmont (Par 70)

World Ranking: 4th

Before: “I’d be very proud if I won on a golf course like this. It would probably be my, I don’t know, maybe my biggest accomplishment in the game.”

Winner: Dustin Johnson (-4)

Finish: CUT (+8)

Scores: 77, 71

Prize Money: N/A

After: ‘McIlroy was in no mood to talk afterwards’ – Irish Independent

2016 OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP

July 14th–17th

Course: Royal Troon (Par 71)

World Ranking: 4th

Before: “Hopefully it is this week where I start to trust myself more with my swing, and I trust the shots that I’m trying to hit.”

Winner: Henrik Stenson (-20)

Finish: T5th (-4)

Scores: 69, 71, 73, 67

Prize Money: $310,798

After: “All I can do is keep plugging away. I feel like it’s definitely heading in the right direction.”

2016 PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

July 28th–31st

Course: Baltusrol (Par 70)

Winner: Jimmy Walker

World Ranking: 4th

Before: “I have to play my best golf, and sometimes it’s hard to come up with your best golf each and every week. But I definitely think it’s attainable.”

Finish: CUT (+3)

Scores: 74, 69

Prize Money: N/A

After: “Tee to green is good, I just need to figure out what to do on the greens.”

2017 MASTERS

April 6th–9th

Course: Augusta National (Par 72)

World Ranking: 2nd

Before: “I’m not sure if I’ve shielded it, or if it really has been more quiet, but I feel more relaxed going in.”

Winner: Sergio Garcia (-9)

Finish: T7th (-3)

Scores: 72, 73, 71, 69

Prize Money: $354,750

After: “I don’t think it was lack of competitive rounds. It’s just another Major and another missed opportunity.”

2017 US OPEN

June 15th–18th

Course: Erin Hills (Par 72)

World Ranking: 3rd

Before: “It’s been a frustrating year because it has been such a niggling injury.”

Winner: Brooks Koepka (-16)

Finish: CUT (+5)

Scores: 78, 71

Prize Money: N/A

After: “Everything was in good shape. But you never really know until you put a card in your hand and you’re under the gun little bit. And some of the weaknesses and flaws that are in my game at the minute showed up over the last couple of days.”

2017 OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP

July 14th–17th

Course: Royal Birkdale (Par 71)

World Ranking: 4th

Before: “I think it’s fair to say I’m trying to stay patient but it’s proving difficult. It always has been for me. Because you know, look, I feel like I am good enough to win these tournaments, and I’ve shown that before.”

Winner: Jordan Spieth (-12)

Finish: T4th (-5)

Scores: 71, 68, 69, 67

Prize Money: $480,000

After: “It’s hard whenever you feel like

you’ve had a chance to win

a Major and you’re not quite there.

It’s disappointing.”

2017 PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Aug 10th–13th

Course: Quail Hallow (Par 72)

World Ranking:4th

Before: “If I’m the favourite, I’m the favourite. I’m happy with that. It means I’m playing well.”

Winner: Justin Thomas

Finish: T22nd

Scores: 72, 72, 73, 68

Prize Money: $89,167

After: “I’m looking forward to 2018.”

2018 MASTERS

April 5th–8th

Course: Augusta National (Par 72)

World Ranking: 7th

Before: “I feel like I’ve been here long enough and I’ve played enough rounds around here to know how to play this golf course and well enough to win.”

Winner: Patrick Reed (-15)

Finish: T5th (-9)

Scores: 69, 71, 65, 74

Prize Money: $386,375

After: “I’ll sit down, reflect and see what I could have potentially done better. Whether it be mindset, I don’t know? . . . The last four years I’ve had top-10s but I haven’t been close enough to the lead.”

2018 US OPEN

June 14th–17th

Course: Shinnecock Hills (Par 70)

World Ranking: 7th

Before: “I feel I know this course as well as I know any US Open set-up and hopefully I can use that to my advantage.”

Winner: Brooks Koepka (+1)

Finish: CUT (+10)

Scores: 80, 70

Prize Money: N/A

After: “My game was in good shape. Everything was sort of clicking. My short game was there. My long game was there. I didn’t feel like I played that bad. I just wasn’t prepared to play in the wind.”

2018 OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP

July 19th–22th

Course: Carnoustie (Par 71)

World Ranking: 7th

Before: “Four years is nothing in a career in golf but at the same time, at the rate I was winning them, yes, it feels a long time.”

Winner: Francesco Molinari (-8)

Finish: T2nd (-6)

Scores: 69, 69, 70, 70

Prize Money: $694,250

After: “I have no regrets. I played the way I wanted to play this week.”

2018 PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Aug 9th–12th

Course: Bellerive (Par 70)

World Ranking: 7th

Before: “It’s going to be the quintessential target golf, sort of. That’s what it is this week. Where your ball lands, is where it’s going to really stay.”

Winner: Brooks Koepka (-16)

Finish: T50th (-2)

Scores: 70, 67, 71, 70

Prize Money: $24,833

After: “I think the best thing for me to do right now is to take a couple of days off, reflect on what I need to do going forward.”

2019 MASTERS

April 11th–14th

Course: Augusta National (Par 72)

World Ranking: 4th

Before: “I’m not going to go and live with the monks for a couple of months in Nepal, but just be able to get your mind in the right place and be able to focus and to centre yourself . . .”

Winner: Tiger Woods (-13)

Finish: T21st (-5)

Scores: 73, 71, 71, 68

Prize Money: $107,956

After: “You miss greens, you’re trying to get it up and down, you put pressure on yourself.”

2019 PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

May 16th–19th

Course: Bethpage (Black) (Par 70)

World Ranking: 4th

Before: “I feel sometimes at Major championship courses you are brought to the edge, and sometimes good shots are punished.”

Winner: Brooks Koepka (-8)

Finish: T8th (+1)

Scores: 72, 71, 69, 68

Prize Money: $264,395

After: “I could have let my head go down in the middle of that second round and go back to Florida. But I didn’t, I stuck at it the whole way.”

2019 US OPEN

June 13th–16th

Course: Pebble Beach (Par 71)

World Ranking: 4th

Before: “The Majors that I’ve won I’ve started every single one of them really well and I think that’s sort of what’s held me back a little bit.”

Winner: Gary Woodland (-13)

Finish:T9th (-5)

Scores: 68, 69, 70, 72

Prize Money: $288,715

After: “I thought eight-under would be a great score for the week and I finished at five-under.”

2019 OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP

July 18th–21st

Course: Royal Portrush (Par 71)

World Ranking: 3rd

Before: “I mightn’t get an opportunity to play an Open Championship here again. I really just treating it as a wonderful experience and one that I really want to enjoy.”

Winner: Shane Lowry (-15)

Finish: CUT

Scores: 79, 65

Prize Money: N/A

After: “It’s going to be a tough one to get over.”

2020 PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Aug 8th–11th

Course: TPC Harding Park (Par 70)

World Ranking: 3rd

Before: “It’s not as if I don’t know that I can do it. I’ve done it before. Maybe the challenges are a little different, maybe the people I have to go up against are different.”

Winner: Collin Morikawa (-13)

Finish: T33rd (-2)

Scores: 70, 69, 71, 68

Prize Money: $57,500

After: “Maybe I’m just not as good as I used to be. I don’t know.”

2020 US OPEN

Sep 17th – 20th

Course: Winged Foot (Par 70)

World Ranking: 4th

Before: “It’s a Major championship and I’ve grown up my whole life dreaming of winning these tournaments and that is not going to change.”

Winner: Bryson DeChambeau (-6)

Finish: T8th (+6)

Scores: 67, 76, 68, 75

Prize Money: $302,236

After: “It was hard to give yourself enough chances and leave yourself in the right spots where you could make a run at putts and birdie putts and just sort of being real defensive on the greens.”

