The party is in full swing for Open champion Shane Lowry.

WATCH: Shane Lowry celebrates Open success in style by belting out fist-pumping version of the Fields of Athenry

The Offalyman etched his name into Irish and golf history by claiming the Claret Jug in Royal Portush with an emphatic six-stroke victory over nearest rival Tommy Fleetwood yesterday.

And it seems the celebrations are just as impressive as his performance on the golf course.

Videos have emerged from Lowry's celebration party as he joined the band on stage to belt out a fist-pumping version of The Fields of Athenry as punters sang and danced along. My Little Honda 50 also got an airing as Lowry showed his skills extend far beyond the fairways and greens.

In the videos, Lowry joins the band on stage with the Claret Jug in front of his adoring family, fans and backroom team.

Back in his native Clara, floods of locals flocked to his golf club.

Esker Hills, a club hailed for giving Lowry his start in golf, was yesterday packed with locals all fighting to get a closer glimpse of the TV screen in the bar.

Right in the nub of the rowdy crowd, Lowry's granduncle and vice-captain Thomas Newman and former vice-captain Pat Clavin sat in a prime spot in front of the TV screen.

"He's done great things here for the young lads, he's unbelievable. He supports everything. You just have to say it to him that there's something on this week or next week, there's no problem - he'll sponsor it," Mr Newman said.

"He's done us proud. We're over the moon."

Mr Clavin added: "His father Brendan Lowry, Dominic Flemming, Austin Hanley and Ger Egan, they are the backbone of the junior set-up here. There is a very healthy junior set-up here.

"Shane basically bankrolls it, he looks after them, he's very good that way. His influence here is strong."

Ray Molloy, a director of Esker Hills, said he "can't believe" Lowry's success. "I can't believe it's happening to us. A small little club, 200 members. A young fella that came here, a 12-year-old, hopping around playing golf with his father, after a year or two he showed promise and he's gone from strength to strength.

"We thought when he won the Irish Open that it couldn't get better for us. Then he went to America and played a few games and we thought it couldn't get better than that.

"We thought he might win a major one day. This will make such a difference to Esker Hills, it will put us on the map. We just cannot believe it.

"The homecoming will be seven days long," he added.

Joe Duffy, a member of Esker Hills, said Lowry's performance had been "unbelievable", and that the professional golfer has made the club "proud".

"This place will be unbelievable when he comes back. I'd say they could nearly put a statue of him out there."

Club member Adrian O'Reilly recalled playing alongside Lowry in his younger days.

"His performance has been amazing.

"I played with him when he was a young lad.

"He's still the same chap. He's so humble."

A the crowd broke into a rendition of 'The Green Fields Around Ferbane', the party at Shane Lowry's local golf club was just getting started.

