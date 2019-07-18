Sport The British Open

Thursday 18 July 2019

WATCH: Rory McIlroy starts with an EIGHT on the very first hole at Royal Portrush

Rory McIlroy after his putt on the 1st hole during day one of The Open Championship 2019 at Royal Portrush Golf Club.
Rory McIlroy after his putt on the 1st hole during day one of The Open Championship 2019 at Royal Portrush Golf Club.

Rory McIlroy has got off to a disastrous start to his Open Championship bid at Royal Portrush this morning.

Teeing off at 10.09am, the Holywood native hit his first shot out of bounds, forcing him to re-take his tee shot.

McIlroy then hit his third shot into the thick rough on the left, forcing him to shoot out into even thicker rough to the left of the green for his fourth shot.

His fifth stroke was a drop shot for an unplayable lie, followed up by a great pitch to within four feet of the hole for his sixth shot.

He then missed the putt for his seventh, before holing for his eighth shot.

Online Editors

Related Content

The Throw-In: Kerry back to their best, Connolly’s return and Cork’s baffling inconsistency

In association with Bord Gáis Energy

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport