Rory McIlroy has got off to a disastrous start to his Open Championship bid at Royal Portrush this morning.

WATCH: Rory McIlroy starts with an EIGHT on the very first hole at Royal Portrush

Teeing off at 10.09am, the Holywood native hit his first shot out of bounds, forcing him to re-take his tee shot.

McIlroy then hit his third shot into the thick rough on the left, forcing him to shoot out into even thicker rough to the left of the green for his fourth shot.

His fifth stroke was a drop shot for an unplayable lie, followed up by a great pitch to within four feet of the hole for his sixth shot.

He then missed the putt for his seventh, before holing for his eighth shot.

