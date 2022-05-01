There’s no place like home for golf’s timeless venue

In the calm of a chilly April evening, the Old Course projected its unique appeal as a fourball hit their approaches to the famous 17th. It was weather for windcheaters and woolly hats, not unlike the conditions we encountered in the October days of the fondly remembered Dunhill Cup.

I was there last week, experiencing the vibrant atmosphere of a university town which remains inextricably linked to golf. As Shane Lowry observed: “St Andrews is probably the only spot in the world where you can carry your clubs down the street and not look out of place.”

It was close on 6.0pm when the quartet reached the 17th green like straggling schoolboys. And as if the stress of the golfing challenge weren’t enough in itself, they were suddenly assailed by the clanging of metal against metal as workers resumed the construction of spectator-seating behind this iconic Road Hole.

From there, the players progressed up the 18th and the end of a special experience, on towards the Royal and Ancient’s clubhouse bathed in the half-light of evening. To the left, a grandstand beside the first fairway proclaimed ‘150’ in large, white lettering. And the addition of a smaller ‘TH’, emphasised that, unlike the Centenary Open of 1960, this celebration had to do with numbers rather than years.

For such an occasion, St Andrews cannot be matched. There is an appealing constancy about the place, which reflects much credit on the local planning authorities. Less appealing, however, is the cost to visitors. Over the years, I have found it to be one of Europe’s most expensive golf tournament venues, possibly matched only by Switzerland.

As an exercise during last week’s visit, I had my hotelier research accommodation around St Andrews for this year’s Open in July. He sourced three options for a week’s stay. One was £8,670 for a newly-refurbished house in the city centre; another was £5,600 for a two-bedroom ground apartment and the third was £22,400 for the Old Toll House, just outside the royal burgh.

Revisiting the 17th brought memories flooding back of stirring happenings in the heat of battle. And older observers seem to retain a special feeling for the 1984 Open and a magnificent victory by Seve Ballesteros, two strokes clear of Tom Watson and Bernhard Langer.

Last Monday in St Andrews, there was a charming memorial service for the distinguished golf journalist, Renton Laidlaw, who passed from us six months ago. And from the broadcaster himself, was a taped reflection on ’84 and the magic of the Spaniard’s triumph while his mother watched from a window in Rusack’s Hotel.

For Watson, seeking a record-equalling sixth Open, there was the crushing disappointed of a bogey on the 17th where an ill-judged two-iron second shot of 210 yards scampered through the green before coming to rest two feet from the wall at the back.

With its record attendance of 187,753, this was Michael Bonallack’s first Open as secretary of the R and A. And it remains his favourite, not least because of his special affection for the Old Course where he first came to prominence in 1958 when losing to Joe Carr in the semi-finals of the British Amateur, then played over 36 holes.

Bonallack recalled: “In the morning round, I got off to a good start and having gone out in 33, found myself three-up on the 12th tee. As we were waiting to drive, Joe remarked to his caddie [Andy Doherty] in a voice loud enough for me to hear ‘Don’t worry; the wind’s from left to right now, and he can’t handle that.’ Needless to say he was right, and I duly went down by 4 and 3 and Joe went on to win his second Amateur Championship.”

He continued: “We had a heat-wave for the 1984 Open which added to its appeal and everything seemed to go like clockwork.

“Then we had that wonderful finish with Seve holing a 12-footer for birdie on the 18th green and punching the air like a matador. And afterwards, a party went on in the whole of St Andrews that evening, making it probably a bit like Paris must have been like after the [soccer] World Cup, except on a smaller scale.

“I had taken over as R and A secretary the previous September and this became a wonderful introduction. I remember Seve coming up to my office and I still have photographs of him drinking Champagne with me.”

Rusack’s remains a wonderful vantage point for its guests, given that it overlooks the first and 18th holes. But protecting the turf against the proliferation of visitor rounds, quite apart from regular competitions such as the Dunhill Links, has led to very different playing conditions.

Veteran scribe, John Ingham, recently recalled an interview he had with the great Bobby Jones, reflecting on his triumph in the 1927 Open at St Andrews. “He requested that we meet in room 19 in Rusack’s,” said Ingham. “Apparently, there had been little rain that year and the grass was brown and dusty dry. ‘When I holed the winning putt, the press claimed I dried my eyes from emotion,’ said Jones. ‘Not so. I was wiping the grass dust out of my eyes, so I didn’t look too dusty at the prize-giving!’” For the record, he carded rounds of 68, 72, 73, 72 to win by six strokes.

From an overall length of 6,933 yards in 1984, the Old Course now measures 7,313, incorporating the latest increase of only 16 yards. As Bonallack pointed out: “They simply haven’t anywhere else to go.”

Though the great man is currently not in the best of health, he was happy to talk of a place he loves so well. “When the course was originally designed, you could move naturally from green to the next tee. Now, you have to go back 40 or 50 yards in places.”

So, can it survive much longer as an Open venue? There was a marked pause before his measured reply: “As long as they set it up with firm and fast greens, the rough is up and there’s a bit of a breeze, the Old Course will remain a very good test. Mind you, we haven’t had much rain this year. Though it’s very vulnerable in still conditions, I feel confident it can survive for more years. But the greens have got to be firm and fast.”

Its unique place in the game has been acknowledged by Jack Nicklaus, who won the Open there in 1970 and 1978. “Isn’t it great to think of Tiger Woods playing the same course that Lloyd Mangrum [1946 US Open champion] played,” the Bear suggested. “About the only course in the world where that can happen is St Andrews. And about the only way St Andrews holds up is because of the weather and getting the greens as hard as a rock.”

Meanwhile, from what he has heard and seen on TV, last year’s champion, Collin Morikawa, seems suitably enthralled by the prospect of defending his title there. “You can’t script it any better,” he said. “The love for the game kind of lives and breathes through the town.”

Picking up on the Bear’s point, the 25-year-old Californian added: “I can’t play it like people have played it in the past. We don’t know what the weather is going to be like. But I expect to be ready to figure out how to dissect the golf course to the best if my abilities.”

It is perhaps typical of the modern player that he will not be looking to the legacy of ghosts. Yet Morikawa still seems happy to have his spirit moved by images of the Auld Grey Toon.