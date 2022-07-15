Rory McIlroy tees off on the 6th hole during Day Two of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Golf’s final major of 2022 got underway on Thursday. Here’s all you need to know about the event.

Where and when is it on?

This year's tournament takes place on the Old Course at St Andrews in Scotland. What is the 150th Open Championship will start on Thursday July 14 and finish on Sunday July 17.

Where can I watch it?

Sky Sports will bring subscribers all the action with coverage on both the Main Event and Golf channels.

You can stream the tournament on SkyGo and if you’re not a Sky Sports subscriber you can access it with a Now TV pass.

Saturday, July 16: 9am-8pm

Sunday, July 17: 8am-7.30pm

And if you can't get to a telly you can follow all the scoring on Independent.ie in our live tracker.

What’s the Irish interest?

There was plenty of Irish involvement this year with four former winners amongst Ireland's magnificent seven in the field. Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy, Padraig Harrington and Darren Clarke all compete, with Harrington from his first major on the Senior Tour after claiming the US Senior Open a couple of weeks ago.

Seamus Power is also in the field, with Castleknock's David Carey and Salthill amateur Ronan Mullarney looking forward to their first majors after qualifying for St Andrews.

How are they doing?

McIlroy is best of the Irish after Day Two, after an excellent 68 put him on -10, three shots off the overnight lead. David Carey shot a fantastic 67 and sits on -5, while Shane Lowry recovered from a double bogey on 16 with a birdie, birdie finish to move to -4.

Scores after second round:

Rory McIlroy -10

David Carey -5

Shane Lowry -4

Cut

Padraig Harrington +3

Ronan Mullarney (a) +7

Darren Clarke +10

What are the tee-times for Rounds 3?

8.35am Richard Mansell

8.45am Trey Mullinax, Kevin Kisner

8.55am Tony Finau, Adri Arnaus

9.05am Justin De Los Santos, Robert MacIntyre

9.15am Francesco Molinari, Dean Burmester

9.25am Lars van Meijel, Robert Dinwiddie

9.40am Sebastian Munoz, Jordan Smith

9.50am Sungjae Im, Aaron Jarvis (a)

10.00am Wyndham Clark, Sam Bairstow (a)

10.10am Christiaan Bezuidenhout, John Parry

10.20am Anthony Quayle, Chris Kirk

10.30am Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau

10.45am Jamie Rutherford, Jason Scrivener

10.55am Joaquin Niemann, Paul Casey

11.05am Marcus Armitage, Adrian Meronk

11.15am Justin Thomas, Jason Kokrak

11.25am Danny Willett, Corey Conners

11.35am Billy Horschel, Cameron Tringale

11.50am Laurie Canter, Thomas Pieters

12.00pm Russell Henley, Dylan Frittelli

12.10pm Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood

12.20pm Kurt Kitayama, Garrick Higgo

12.30pm Ian Poulter, Sam Burns

12.40pm David Law, Filippo Celli (a)

12.55pm Sergio Garcia, Will Zalatoris

1.05pm Shane Lowry, Nicolai Hojgaard

1.15pm Victor Perez, Brad Kennedy

1.25pm JH Kim, Patrick Reed

1.35pm Harold Varner III, Jon Rahm

1.45pm Jordan Spieth, Thriston Lawrence

2.00pm Thomas Detry, Xander Schauffele

2.10pm Lee Westwood, David Carey

2.20pm Yuto Katsuragawa, Abraham Ancer

2.30pm Aaron Wise, Lucas Herbert

2.40pm Barclay Brown (a), Sadom Kaewkanjana

2.50pm Min Woo Lee, Matt Fitzpatrick

3.05pm Si Woo Kim, Sahith Theegala

3.15pm Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott

3.25pm Talor Gooch, Tyrrell Hatton

3.35pm Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson

3.45pm Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland

3.55pm Cameron Young, Cameron Smith

What can I read about it on Independent.ie?

Paul Dunne led going into the final day in 2015 before everything unravelled with a closing 78 seeing him finish tied-30th. He's been talking to Brian Keogh about his memories of that tournament.

Dermot Gilleece has this piece on the famous Old Course for you as well as a lovely read on one of its favourite players.

Anything extra to watch out for?

Tiger Woods is always box office and bade an emotional goodbye to the course where he won the first of his three Open Championships all of 22 years ago back in 2000.

What were the pre-tournament odds?

Rory McIlroy 9/1

Xander Schauffele 14/1

Jon Rahm 14/1

Scottie Scheffler 16/1

Jordan Spieth 16/1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 18/1

Justin Thomas 18/1

Shane Lowry 22/1

Collin Morikawa 25/1

Will Zalatoris 25/1

Cameron Smith 25/1

Patrick Cantlay 25/1

Dustin Johnson 35/1

Tyrrell Hatton 35/1

Brooks Koepka 35/1

Tommy Fleetwood 35/1

Louis Oosthuizen 40/1

Viktor Hovland 40/1

Hideki Matsuyama 40/1

Sam Burns 40/1

Joaquin Niemann 45/1

Max Homa 50/1

Justin Rose 50/1

Tony Finau 50/1

Tiger Woods 60/1

Bryson DeChambeau 65/1

Selected others

Seamus Power 80/1

Padraig Harrington 125/1

David Carey 1000/1

Darren Clarke 1000/1

Ronan Mullarney 1000/1