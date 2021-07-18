The Open Final Day tracker: Louis Oosthuizen leads race to take title from Shane Lowry's grasp

Independentie
Byeong Hun An of South Korea plays his tee shot on the first during Day Four of The 149th Open at Royal St Georges Golf Club in Sandwich, Kent. Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images
July 18 2021 10:30 AM
Pádraig Harrington is currently out on course with Rory McIlroy set to tee off at 11.05am. Shane Lowry (-5) begins his final round Open title defence at 1.25pm.
