| 23°C Dublin

live The Open - Day Three: Rory McIlroy aims to make major breakthrough on moving day at St Andrews

Ireland's Shane Lowry tees off on the second during the third round of the 150th Open Championship on the Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland Expand

Close

Ireland's Shane Lowry tees off on the second during the third round of the 150th Open Championship on the Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland

Ireland's Shane Lowry tees off on the second during the third round of the 150th Open Championship on the Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland

Ireland's Shane Lowry tees off on the second during the third round of the 150th Open Championship on the Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland

Rory McIlroy starts at 3.45pm with Shane Lowry and David Carey out before him.

Sport Newsletter

Get the best analysis and comment from our award-winning team of writers and columnists with our free newsletter.

This field is required

Top Videos

Privacy