Golf Premium

Paul Kimmage meets Brandel Chamblee: His love for colleague Paul McGinley, an apology to Tiger Woods and the heartache of a lost baby

He remembers the first time. It was the second Sunday in October of 2015 and Paul McGinley had been invited by the Golf Channel to join a panel of analysts in Florida for the week of the Presidents Cup. It was his first year in TV and he was still finding his feet, but he had always been a good talker and a natural analyst.