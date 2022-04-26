The 150th Open to set new attendance record at St Andrews

The Open Championship trophy, The Claret Jug, pictured on the 18th hole at St Andrews.

The 150th Open at St Andrews will be the largest in the Championship’s long history with a record-breaking 290,000 fans set to attend at the world-renowned Old Course from 10-17 July.

A record 80,000 spectators will attend the four practice days, exceeding the total of 61,000 fans who attended the equivalent days at Royal Portrush in 2019.

An independent forecast commissioned by The R&A reveals that the total economic impact resulting from staging The 150th Open at St Andrews with 290,000 fans in attendance will reach €119 million (£100 million) for the first time.

There were 237,750 spectators at Royal Portrush in 2019, making it the best-attended Open outside of St Andrews at that time.

That Open will now become the third biggest off all time behind this year and the 2000 edition, also on The Old Course at St Andrews, when 239,000 fans watched Tiger Woods win his fourth major and the second leg of the Tiger Slam he would complete by winning the Masters in 2001.

There were 1.3 million applications in the ticket ballot for The Open this year, resulting in the highest-ever number of general admission tickets being issued.

The 150th Open is expected to generate around €238 million (£200 million) in total economic benefit to Scotland, according to an independent forecast by the Sport Industry Research Centre (SIRC) at Sheffield Hallam University.

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive at The R&A, said: “The 150th Open at St Andrews is going to be a momentous occasion for golf and this is clearly reflected in the extraordinary demand among fans to be part of this historic playing of the Championship.

“We very much appreciate their passion and enthusiasm for The Open and are delighted that we will set a new attendance record that far exceeds the previous best set in 2000.”

The Open Attendance Records

• 2022 St Andrews, Scotland (estimated): 290,000

• 2000, St Andrews, Scotland: 239,000

• 2019, Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland: 237,750

• 2015, St Andrews, Scotland: 237,000

• 2017, Royal Birkdale, England: 235,000