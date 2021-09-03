Speculation Royal Portrush set for 2025 Open return after press conference called for Wednesday

Shane Lowry of Ireland celebrates as he walks onto the 18th green on his way to winning The Open Championship on Day Four of the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush in 2019. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Royal Portrush looks set to host The Open again in 2025 after the R&A announced it will hold a joint press conference with the Northern Ireland Executive and the club at Royal Portrush Golf Club next Wednesday.

Sixty-eight years after it first staged The Open, the Dunluce Links hosted the 148th Open Championship in 2019 when Shane Lowry famously stormed to a six-shot win over Tommy Fleetwood.

The 2019 staging set a new attendance record for a championship staged outside St Andrews with 237,750 people packing the links compared to just 142,000 at Muirfield in 2013.

The R&A has pledged to invest €240 million in golf between 2018 and 2027 and taking The Open to venues that attract big crowds is now crucial.

The Old Course at St Andrews will host the 150th Open next year with Royal Liverpool to stage the event in 2023 and Royal Troon in 2024.

There has been speculation for several years that Royal Portrush will beat Muirfield and Donald Trump's Turnberry to the punch for 2025 and next week’s announcement would appear to be confirmation,

North Antrim MP Ian Paisley said earlier this year he expected The Open to return soon with the “smart money” on 2025.

"The resources are in place to have another successful Open,” he said during The Open at Royal St George’s in July.

"The R&A invited me here because they want us to champion the Open back in Northern Ireland and make sure the messaging is good. All signals indicate the R&A are behind Royal Portrush.”

He added: “The legacy of the last Open is the excitement, it helped put Northern Ireland on the map as a golf resort and also a location for tourism. That sends out a powerful message.

“It's about showcasing Northern Ireland and its environmental beauty, that's it's a different place that people can come to and that it's a different location that they saw and read about for the last 30 years.”

Speaking after the huge success of 2019, R&A Chief Executive Martin Slumbers was bullish about Royal Portrush’s chances of hosting The Open again soon.

“When we all calm down a bit and we will be feeling objective, we will look at everything that's happened, both pluses and minuses and we will weigh it up,” he said.

"But this has ticked a lot of boxes this week. Big-time sport needs big-time crowds and they have been delivered here - enthusiastic, knowledgeable - so it ticks a lot of boxes."