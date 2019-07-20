Sky commentator criticised for saying Shane Lowry is British live on air
Shane Lowry is flying the flag high for Ireland right now in Portrush as he bids to win his first major and the Open Championship.
Proud Offalyman Lowry was out in the final group on -8 alongside JB Holmes with a massive Irish crowd cheering him on.
Shane Lowry is winning #TheOpen so he's now British 🤷♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/QywWwDsWlL— Kane Clarke (@kaneclarke) July 20, 2019
Tell Laura Davis that Shane Lowry is Irish, not British as she allowed to— John McDonald golfinghero690@gmail.com (@golfinghero690) July 20, 2019
@SkySportsGolf can someone tell Laura davis Shane Lowry isn't British— stephen cutliffe (@scutliffe) July 20, 2019
@TheOpen @SkySports will u tell that Laura Davis one to do research as to where players are from before tryi g to commentate, Shane Lowry is Irish, Offaly is in the Republic not Britain— Paul Hayes (@capeverdi98) July 20, 2019
According to Laura Davis that Shane Lowry is British as per her comment just now in commentary. How difficult can a grasp on the basics be?.— Barry Moylan (@moylanb) July 20, 2019
Also hoping for a Lowry win was Sky commentator Laura Davis as she enthusiastically lent her support.
"It would be lovely wouldn't it for the home fans, and for us as well because it's nice to see a British winner of The Open," she said during Sky's coverage.
"Americans have been way too dominant recently in these majors."
Rory McIlroy, who missed the cut by a single show, is among those willing Lowry on.
"I can't wait to watch him over the weekend," McIlroy said. "I was following the board closely and saw he got to 10-under with a few holes to go and dropped back.
"But Shane will relish these conditions. He's the home boy that's up there now, and he is going to get all of the support I got today and hopefully, they can will him on, and I'd love nothing more than to see him lift that Claret Jug."
