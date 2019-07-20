Shane Lowry says no matter what happens on the final day of the Open in Portrush, he will be greeted by his two-year-old daughter, Iris, on the 18th green.

Shane Lowry: 'No matter what I shoot on Sunday, my two-year-old will be there waiting for me'

Casting his mind back to Oakmont three years ago when he surrendered a four-shot lead on the final day of the US Open, Lowry says that back then his golf was more important to him than it is now.

The pressure of wanting to break his major duck no doubt played a part in what played out in Oakmont, but Lowry has a different focus on life now since the birth of daughter Iris.

"No matter what I shoot tomorrow, my two-year-old will be there waiting for me," said Lowry who goes into Sunday's final round on -16.

"In Abu Dhabi at the start of this year I was four ahead going into the final round and I just said I would have her there waiting for me because no matter what happens I'm either going to be standing there with a trophy or it is going to be a disappointing day and it's going to be the same thing tomorrow.

"It's weird to say it doesn't mean as much because it's not far off but if you know what I am saying... I don't really know what I am saying to be honest! It's been a long day lads."

"I felt so comfortable out there, I'm hoping I feel that comfortable tomorrow," added a delighted Lowry.

"I know I have a tough 24 hours ahead of me but, you know what? There is nowhere I would rather be.

"I've got a four-shot lead in an Open Championship, in Ireland. Tomorrow is going be incredible no matter what happens.

"There are very few times in golf when you are in this position, it is just great when it happens.

"It's incredible (The support). Every time I hit the ball I just want to hole it just so I can hear the roar again.

"I said to Paul walking off the 17th tee, 'The next half an hour. We may never experience anything like this. So let's enjoy it.' And that is what I did.

"It all happened nicely today. I don't really know what to say. It was just one of the most incredible days of my life."

Lowry famously threw away a final day lead of four strokes at the US Open in Oakmont three years ago.

"I finished out on 18 today and I went over to Paul and said 'At least I won't have to answer any questions about Oakmont!'

"But look I hope I am going to be able to deal with it better. But it is going to be difficult. I know it will be hard. But I think I am ready for it. I hope I am ready for it."

