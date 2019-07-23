Shane Lowry homecoming: Open champion gets huge reception as fans descend on Clara to celebrate big win

Shane Lowry was given a huge reception in his hometown of Clara, Offaly, after returning for the first time since winning the Open Championship.

The popular golfer was engulfed by well-wishers as he walked through the town with the Claret Jug, which has been christened locally as the 'Clara Jug'. Lowry stopped off in his family home before heading into the town beside his wife Wendy and his grandmother, Emily Scanlon, who became a viral sensation yesterday after being featured in many media interviews.

The streets of Clara were packed with fans hoping to get a glimpse of Lowry with the trophy, while there was also a stage set up in the centre of town, with RTÉ's Des Cahill presiding over the festivities.

Conor Moore was on hand to keep the crowd entertained with his spot-on golf impressions while band Mundy played music for the crowd.

Lowry received a huge ovation from the crowd as he posed with the Claret Jug on stage, cheered on by the massive crowd who turned out to celebrate the biggest win of his career.

Online Editors