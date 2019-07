Shane Lowry clinches his first major with stunning performance to win Open Championship at Royal Portrush

Shane Lowry has become the fifth Irishman to win one of golf's majors since Padraig Harrington's breakthrough 12 years ago. And the first ever to win one on the island of Ireland.

The Offaly man overcame a mid-round wobble to battle past both Tommy Fleetwood and horrendous weather to claim his first major title in commanding fashion in the 148th Open at Royal Portrush.

Roared on by a sell-out crowd undeterred by the miserable conditions, Lowry carded a closing 72 to become the fifth Irish player to lift the Claret Jug after Fred Daly, Padraig Harrington, Darren Clarke and Rory McIlroy.

The 32-year-old from Offaly finished 15 under par, six shots ahead of England's Tommy Fleetwood, with American Tony Finau two strokes further back in third.

Republic Of Ireland's Shane Lowry celebrates his birdie on the 15th during day four of The Open Championship 2019 at Royal Portrush Golf Club. Photo credit: David Davies/PA Wire.

World number one Brooks Koepka, who was attempting to become the first player in the modern era to finish in the top two in all four majors in a calendar year, had to settle for a share of fourth with Lee Westwood, a result which secured the 46-year-old a first Masters appearance since 2017 next April.

Three years after failing to convert a four-shot lead in the final round of the US Open at Oakmont, Lowry took the same advantage into the last day of the first Open staged outside Scotland or England since Max Faulkner triumphed at Portrush in 1951.

Talk to ya later folks we are gonna PARTY!!!! #TEAMLOWRY 🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪 — Esker Hills Golf (@EskerHills) July 21, 2019

Looking understandably nervous, Lowry pulled his opening tee shot and looked on anxiously as his ball headed towards the internal out of bounds which had cost pre-tournament favourite Rory McIlroy so dear on Thursday.

Similarly errant drives had also led to double bogeys for Rickie Fowler and JB Holmes, but Lowry's ball was poorly struck and plunged into the rough, from where he found a greenside bunker with his approach.

Thomas Newman from Clara and cousins Pat and Billy Clavin from Rahan cheering on Shane Lowry during the final day of the British Open at Esker Hills Golf Club in Offaly. Pic Steve Humphreys

Fleetwood had found the fairway off the tee and hit a superb second shot to six feet, but missed his birdie attempt and, after a mediocre bunker shot and timid putt, Lowry held his nerve to hole from five feet for just his fourth bogey of the week.

The lead was back to four shots when Fleetwood, who also missed a good birdie chance on the par-five second, bogeyed the third and Lowry moved further clear with a birdie on the fourth which was greeted with a massive cheer from the crowd.

Both players birdied the short fifth before Lowry demonstrated the short-game skills honed in chipping competitions against Harrington by getting up and down from short of the seventh green to pick up another shot.

Lowry, who won the 2009 Irish Open as an amateur in similarly poor weather, looked in total control before a combination of three bogeys in the next four holes and Fleetwood's birdie on the 12th cut the gap to four.

Golf - The 148th Open Championship - Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Northern Ireland - July 21, 2019 Republic of Ireland's Shane Lowry on the 16th hole during the final round REUTERS/Paul Childs

However, Fleetwood could not turn the screw and double bogeyed the 14th after finding sand off the tee, meaning Lowry increased his lead to five despite failing to save par from over the green.

Lowry, who sacked his caddie after the first round of last year's Open and missed the cut for the fourth year in succession, had the title in his grasp and a birdie on the 15th had chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole" ringing out around the Dunluce Links.

It also meant Lowry's name was etched on the Claret Jug by the time he stepped on to the 18th tee and a regulation par sealed an emphatic triumph, Lowry hugging his caddie Brian 'Bo' Martin before being embraced by wife Wendy and two-year-old daughter Iris.

Golf - The 148th Open Championship - Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Northern Ireland - July 21, 2019 Republic of Ireland's Shane Lowry lines up a putt on the 15th hole during the final round REUTERS/Ian Walton

Golf - The 148th Open Championship - Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Northern Ireland - July 21, 2019 Republic of Ireland's Shane Lowry celebrates with his caddie after scoring a birdie on the 15th hole during the final round REUTERS/Paul Childs

PA Media