Shane Lowry stormed to an incredible eight-under course record 63 to take a four-shot lead into the final round of The Open and leave the world's best spluttering in his exhaust fumes.

Shane Lowry stormed to an incredible eight-under course record 63 to take a four-shot lead into the final round of The Open and leave the world's best spluttering in his exhaust fumes.

Sensational Shane Lowry will take a four-stroke lead into final day of the Open after carding course record in Portrush

But the big Offaly man (32) will have to weather the final round storm forecast for Royal Portrush on Sunday if he's to become the fifth Irish winner of the Claret Jug and join Fred Daly, two-time champion Pádraig Harrington, Darren Clarke and Rory McIlroy on the list of immortals.

But he proved he's ready to join that exclusive club yesterday when he hit 17 greens in regulation and made eight birdies in an immaculate round to lead by four from England's Tommy Fleetwood, who shot 66, on 16-under par.

With the R&A bringing the final round tee-times back by an hour to avoid the worst of the 30 mph winds and rain set to batter the Dunluce Links today, he will get the chance to show off his incredible talents.

But it won't be easy to get over the line with a constellation of stars waiting to pounce.

"I felt so comfortable out there, I'm hoping I feel that comfortable tomorrow." said a delighted Lowry.

"I know I have a tough 24 hours ahead of me but, you know what? There is nowhere I would rather be.

"I've got a four-shot lead in an Open Championship, in Ireland. Tomorrow is going be incredible no matter what happens.

"There are very few times in golf when you are in this position, it is just great when it happens.

"It's incredible (The support). Every time I hit the ball I just want to hole it just so I can hear the roar again.

"I said to Paul walking of the 17th tee, 'The next half an hour. We may never experience anything like this. So let's enjoy it.' And that is what I did.

"It all happened nicely today. I don't really know what to say. It was just one of the most incredible days of my life."

Lowry famously threw away a final day lead of four strokes at the US Open in Oakmont three years ago.

"I finished out on 18 today and I went over to Paul and said 'At least I won't have to answer any questions about Oakmont!'

"But look I hope I am going to be able to deal with it better. But it is going to be difficult. I know it will be hard. But I think I am ready for it. I hope I am ready for it."

JB Holmes is still there but six behind in third after a 69 with world number one Brooks Koepka, who is seeking his fifth major win in his last ten starts, a distant seven shots adrift after a 67, tied for third with Justin Rose (68) on nine-under.

Lee Westwood, who had a share of the lead after going out in 33, lurched home in 37 for a 70 that left him eight behind alongside Ricky Fowler (66), with big Jon Rahm, Danny Willett, Tony Finau and Jordan Spieth nine behind.

They will all be waiting for the Offaly man to falter, but if he plays as well as he did yesterday, he will take some stopping,

He started beautifully, striping an iron down the right side of the fairway before two-putting comfortably from 40 feet for an opening par.

But while he had to battle for his five at the long second, he soon showed he was in no mood for speculation.

After JB Holmes hit his approach to five feet at the par-three third to set up back to back birdies, Lowry rifled his tee shot even closer and rolled in the birdie putt to lie just a shot off the lead.

He then birdied the fifth from six feet and followed a poor attempt to chip and putt for birdie at the seventh with a birdie from six feet at the ninth to join Tommy Fleetwood at the top on 11-under.

Even when he looked in trouble after tugging his drive into the rough at the 10th, he conjured up a magical recovery, driving and eight iron up the left side, using the contours to feed the ball down to just eight feet.

He calmly rolled home that putt to lead again by a shot from Fleetwood own on 12-under and by two strokes from Holmes, but he wasn't finished yet.

While Fleetwood birdied the 12th to join Lowry at the top again, the Clara two-putted the par-five to move clear, then got a huge break at the 14th, where he hooked his tee shot but hit a fan on the back of the neck and managed to chip and putt for par.

He then turned the screw, rolling in a left to right nine-footer for a three at the 15th to open up a two-shot lead before rifling a brilliant tee shot to 10 feet at the treacherous, 232-yard 16th, Calamity Corner and slotted home the putt to massive roars.

His lead was now three shots from Fleetwood, who immediately missed a six-footer for birdie at the 17th. But Lowry was not finished yet, and he made it even tougher for the chasing pack by chipping close to set up his eighth birdie of the day at the penultimate hole to go four ahead.

The crowd went mad he walked up the 18th with caddie Brian "Bo" Martin — and while he had 30 footer for a 62 to match Branden Grace with the lowest round in major championship, he smiled as it stopped on the lip

Graeme McDowell birdied his last two holes in the breezy morning conditions, tapping in a pair of two footers for a three-under 68 that left him on two-under.

And while he said he was devastated for Rory McIlroy, he backed his countryman to end his major drought soon and go on to capture at least ten majors.

McIlroy fought back tears as he followed his disastrous opening 79 with a 65 to miss the cut by just one shot and extend his winless run in the majors to five years.

But McDowell is convinced that the 30-year-old Holywood is far from finished.

"He won't finish on four," McDowell said. "He'll win more. I have no doubt in my mind."

"I'm not making excuses for the guy. Yeah, five years is a big gap for him. But he's still a young man. He's only 30 years old. He's in the shape of his life. I think mentally, he's in a great place.

"In the meantime, there's some great players out here. It's hard to win. It's hard to win major championships. It's hard to win any championship.

"I have a huge belief in him that he'll win soon and he'll win several. I think double digits is well within his capabilities. But it's a tough landscape out here now.

"He'll get fairly criticised this week for not playing well but he had a lot of pressure on his shoulders this week.

"It's difficult to come home and try and do what he tried to do this week with all that pressure and all that spotlight."

McDowell understands the pressures McIlroy felt playing at home and felt those tears he choked back on television on Friday simply showed that sportsmen are humans too.

"It's great in sports when we see emotions because sometimes these guys look like robots out here," he said. "We're not robots. We hurt, and we hurt a lot sometimes. It's a tough sport."

Online Editors