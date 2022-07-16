Rory McIlroy says he has learned from Augusta in 2011 as he takes share of lead going into final day of the Open

Ireland's Rory McIlroy celebrates after chipping in for eagle on the 10th during the third round

RORY MCILROY confessed he learned from his Masters disaster in 2011 and remains too determined to stay in his "own little world" as he stands on the brink of history at St Andrews.

After putting together yet another clinical display of shot making to tie for the lead with Viktor Hovland heading into the final round of The Open and playing some of the most intelligent and controlled golf of his career, he knows he must remain focussed if he's to join the greats on Sunday.

"Going all the way back to Augusta in 2011, I got out of my process after three days and it was a tough lesson," he said. "I went to Congressional and tried to stay in my little cocoon (and won the US Open) and that's what I am trying to do."

He matched the Norwegian's 66 to leave them at the top of the leaderboard on 16-under par, four strokes clear of American Cameron Young and overnight leader Cameron Smith of Australia on 16-under - one shot shy of Nick Faldo's record 54-hole aggregate at the Old Course in 1990.

Expecting a tough battle with Hovland and the chasing pack, he hopes to make a "dream come true today" by joining legends Bobby Jones, Jack Nicklaus, Seve Ballesteros and Tiger Woods as a winner at the Home of Golf.

"I have been here before and done it but nothing is given to you, you have to go out there and earn it just like I have earned everything in my career," he said.

"I think for me it is expecting the unexpected but at the same time focus on myself. If I go out and post a good number, I can't worry about Viktor or the two Camerons, I have to go out and do my thing."

The Old Course might have given up 22 scores in the sixties on a scorching Saturday afternoon but it was still a fascinating contest of man versus nature on a course baked hard by the summer sun, and gallery favourite McIlroy admitted he had to focus hard not to get carried away by the adulation of the crowd.

"Overall a really good day, we fed off each other and navigated the last few holes really well," McIlroy said with the roars of the 40,000 strong crowd still echoing in his ears.

"I appreciate it and feel it out there but I am trying my hardest to stay in my own little world. I try to acknowledge the crowd as much as I can but I am trying to stick to my process and stay in my own little bubble."

As for finishing the job, he repeated the kind of things he might hear from mental coach Dr Bob Rotella when asked if he could finish the job and end his eight-year major wait with a win for the ages at St Andrews.

"I have to stick to my plan and stick to the process. That's all I can do. And I have done that well for the last three days and it has put my in position. I just need to do it for one more day.

"I'm trying to play with discipline and play the percentages. Where they have put these pin positions, it is about playing away from them and taking your 30 footer, knowing par is a good score on a lot of holes.

"Then it is about taking advantage of the holes that are the birdie holes, the driveable par fours and the par fives. That's been the key to this week and the key to tomorrow as well.

"I am playing a golf tournament and I have got myself into a good position. I have finished off enough golf tournaments in my time to know what I have to do to make a dream come true tomorrow.

After starting the day three strokes behind Smith, whose deadly putting abandoned him as he carded a nervy 73 to fall back to tied third with New Yorker Young (71) on 12-under, McIlroy produced a moment of magic to grab a share of the lead.

As Hovland made a series of long bombs and birdied four holes in a row from the third to get to 14-under, McIlroy birdied the fifth and sixth to remain in touch, two behind alongside Young and Smith.

He closed the gap to one stroke with a two-putt birdie at the ninth, then magically holed a 27-yard bunker shot for an eagle two at the 10th to briefly take the solo lead before Hovland joined him on 15-under with his fifth birdie of the day.

"You need a little bit of luck every now and then, especially in these big tournaments," McIlroy said.

The Holywood star then made a clutch six footer for par at the 11th before moving a shot clear on 16-under thanks to a bullet, 278-yard long iron to the heart of the par-five 14th.

The last four holes were a major challenge and as often happens at St Andrews, the 17th again provided drama.

Both men found the left rough and after Hovland ran through the green onto the gravel, just short of the road, McIlroy's shot from further into the rough shot across the green and bounced off the boundary wall.

He had a restricted backswing but chipped to 27 feet and two-putted for bogey as Hovland got up and down for par to draw level again.

"I was happy to get it on the green and take five,": McIlroy said.

At the 18th, McIlroy two-putted from the Valley of Sin for birdie before Hovland two-putted from 44 feet to match him.