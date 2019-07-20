Open Championship: Shane Lowry off to good start in round three as he chases major glory in Portrush

Independent.ie

It is Day Three of the Open Championship at Royal Portrush and you can follow all the action in our live blog.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/golf/the-british-open/open-championship-shane-lowry-off-to-good-start-in-round-three-as-he-chases-major-glory-in-portrush-38329829.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article38330334.ece/d678f/AUTOCROP/h342/lowryyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy.jpg