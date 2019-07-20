Open Championship Round Three: McDowell level par at turn as Lowry waits for moving day marquee group

Independent.ie

It is Day Three of the Open Championship at Royal Portrush and you can follow all the action in our live blog.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/golf/the-british-open/open-championship-round-three-mcdowell-level-par-at-turn-as-lowry-waits-for-moving-day-marquee-group-38329829.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article38329925.ece/2bb74/AUTOCROP/h342/GMac.jpg