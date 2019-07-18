Sport The British Open

Thursday 18 July 2019

Open Championship Round One: Shane Lowry hits the front at Royal Portrush

Ireland's Shane Lowry (right) is pictured during the first round of The Open Championship 2019 at Royal Portrush Golf Club.
Ireland's Shane Lowry (right) is pictured during the first round of The Open Championship 2019 at Royal Portrush Golf Club.

Gareth Hanna and Adam McKendry

The Open Championship gets underway at Royal Portrush today and you can follow all the action in our live blog.

Online Editors

Related Content

The Throw-In: Kerry back to their best, Connolly’s return and Cork’s baffling inconsistency

In association with Bord Gáis Energy

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport