Sport The British Open

Thursday 18 July 2019

Open Championship Round One LIVE: Irish contingent get under way early at Royal Portrush

Padraig Harrington at Royal Portrush Golf Club. Niall Carson/PA Wire.
Padraig Harrington at Royal Portrush Golf Club. Niall Carson/PA Wire.

The Open Championship gets underway at Royal Portrush today and you can follow all the action in our live blog.

Online Editors

Related Content

The Throw-In: Kerry back to their best, Connolly’s return and Cork’s baffling inconsistency

In association with Bord Gáis Energy

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport