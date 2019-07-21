Ireland's latest major winner, Shane Lowry has paid tribute to his family in an emotional interview at The Open's presentation ceremony.

'My wife and my little girl, having them here is so special.' - Shane Lowry hails family as he soaks in major glory

"Wow. What can I say, I just have so many people to thank," Lowry said as he accepted the famous Claret Jug.

"First of all the R&A — the opportunity to have an Open Championship on the Island of Ireland… I love this course.

"My coach Neil, my caddie Bo, my management team. My Mum and Dad sacrificed so much for me when I was younger. I’m so happy I can hand them this trophy tonight.

"My wife and my little girl, Iris, having them here is so special. Last but not least the volunteers and all the fans. Thank you so much, this is for you."

The Clara man had begun the day four strokes clear of nearest challenger, Tommy Fleetwood and finished it six ahead of the Englishman. Fleetwood had briefly threatened a comeback but a birdie from Lowry on the 15th finally killed off the chase. Three pars on the final three holes ensured a comfortable victory in what had been very testing conditions.

"I can’t wait to wake up tomorrow morning and see what it feels like then," a visibly emotional Lowry continued.

I can’t describe what it’s been like, the next tournament I play is probably going to feel boring in comparison. The fans were cheering me all the way.

"I always thought I might be good enough to win a Major. My coach (Neil Manchip) always said he believed I would win a Major.

"Look at me now — I am here. I just can’t believe it. I just played such good golf all week.

"I mean, walking down 18...what a day."

Online Editors